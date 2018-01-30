QTech launches industry-first mobile app

PRESS RELEASES

QT Play is the first cross-provider recommendation mobile app to be launched for the gaming industry

30th January, 2018 – QTech, Asia’s fastest-growing games distributor, has unveiled a new recommendation engine which utilises similar technology to digital-content giants Amazon, Netflix and Spotify.

QT Play is the first cross-provider recommendation mobile app tailor-made for the gaming industry, running off technology that allows QTech players to choose any game from any provider and switch between them at their convenience.

Users will also be recommended games better aligned with their personal favourites in order to enhance the overall experience. These recommendations will be based on similarity of profile, content and playability, and perfectly capture individual user taste.

QTech’s CEO Jonas Alm said the app was a game-changer for the industry and would help its partners rise above the crowd at a time when the Asian mobile market is growing quickly.

He added: “Mobile growth in Asian gaming is outstripping even our wildest expectations, so it’s sometimes easy for both players and operators to feel overwhelmed by the scale of choice and competition among countless game releases.

“QT Play is the weapon operators need in their armoury for players to quickly access and refine the games they love, simultaneously benefitting from the like-minded suggestions made by its intuitive code.

“Spotify revolutionised the music industry in this domain, and we have similar hopes for QT Play. Its automated-curation solution ensures that players always find their favourite games, without ever missing out on an appropriate new release.”

After a successful 2017 of triple-digit growth, improving the speed and performance of all games on its platform, QTech has hit the ground running in 2018 with another tool that ensures its partners will continue to outperform their rivals.

