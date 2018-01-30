Play’n GO enters Mexico with Logrand deal

PRESS RELEASES

30th January, 2018 – Award-winning slots specialist Play’n GO has agreed to supply its full suite of games to Mexican operator Logrand Entertainment Group.

The operator currently runs 14 casinos across Mexico and earlier this month announced it would be launching its new interactive division, Strendus.

The deal sees Play’n GO continue its global expansion, with its first Mexican partnership following a similar deal in the Czech Republic and recent gaming certification in Spain and Colombia.

Play’n GO will provide its premium range of more than 100 slots to Strendus, including popular titles Reactoonz, Sea Hunter, as well as regionally-targeted titles Grim Muerto and Aztec Warrior Princess.

Johan Tornqvist, CEO at Play’n GO, said: “Logrand is a well-established casino operator in the Mexican market, and we’re pleased to be partnering them in our first foray into the territory.

“With our experience in the LatAm region and Logrand’s casino expertise, we’re sure this partnership will be a success with players enjoying our wide range of slots and tailored content.”

Lenin Castillo, COO at Logrand Entertainment Group, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing Play’n GO’s extensive, quality gaming content to our Mexican players for the first time under our new online brand, Strendus.

“Play’n GO’s reputation in delivering secure, certified content to territories around the world, the immediate convergence between physical and online that its system allows, plus the excellent and professional service they provide in an expeditious manner, were all key factors in securing this partnership, and we have ambitious plans for growth in the coming months together.”



About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Its genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Its games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. These are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. Play’n GO currently hold offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK. Please visit http://www.playngo.com for more details.

About Logrand Entertainment Group

Logrand Entertainment Group is a 100% Mexican company operating in gaming and entertainment focused on customer orientation, state-of-the-art technology, a strict adherence to laws and a world-class executive team. It started its operations in 2005 becoming a leader in the Gaming and Entertainment industry. The group is known for excellent quality service and high-level entertainment, making sure customers have the most unique and unforgettable experience. Logrand Entertainment Group currently operates 14 casinos in Mexico, adding 6,000 gaming terminals, including Cancun, Guadalajara and Monterrey, generating more than 3 thousand direct jobs.

