Income Access to exhibit at ICE Totally Gaming & London Affiliate Conference

PRESS RELEASES

Marketing tech company will showcase its solutions at global gaming industry B2B event and affiliate marketing conference in UK capital

Montreal, QC. 30th January 2018 – Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, will exhibit at this year’s ICE Totally Gaming event and London Affiliate Conference (LAC), held at ExCeL London, UK, from 6th to 8th February 2018 and 7th to 10th February 2018 respectively. At LAC Income Access will also moderate a panel discussion on the African iGaming affiliate market.

At ICE Totally Gaming, Income Access will exhibit at Booth N1-300. The team, including Vice President of Strategy Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, General Manager Tara Wilson, Global Head of Sales Jonathan Vintner, Head of Business Development Sarah Robertson and Marketing Manager Erica Anderson, will showcase Income Access’ multi-channel tracking and analytics affiliate platform as well as its Ad Serving tool and mobile-app tracking solution.

The team will also discuss with delegates the Income Access Network, iGaming’s longest-serving independent affiliate network, and the company’s suite of digital marketing services, including affiliate programme management, media buying, SEM, ASO and content marketing.

Paysafe will be exhibiting separately at ICE Totally Gaming. The Group stand is located at N9-140.

At LAC, Income Access will exhibit at Booth K10 with other Paysafe companies NETELLER and Skrill, to discuss the company’s affiliate solutions with affiliates and operators. They will be joined at the booth by Income Access partners BetBull, OlyBet, and Stoiximan.gr. Affiliates visiting the booth will be able to take part in a prize draw sponsored by partners.

At 2:30 p.m. on 9th February in Room 2 of ExCeL London, Wolde Gabriel will moderate an LAC panel discussion, ‘The African Market – what you need to know about the opportunities’. Panelists include NairaBet CEO Akin Alabi, BetOLimp.co.za CMO Mark McGuinness, and Mathew Symmonds, Director of Web Analysis Solutions.

Income Access is short-listed for four awards at LAC’s iGB Affiliate Awards, held on 9th February at The Brewery. These are: Senior Affiliate Coordinator Bernhard Obojes for ‘Best Lottery Affiliate Manager’; WildWildBet for ‘Best Newcomer Affiliate Program’, managed by Affiliate Coordinator Divit Mehta; CASHPOINT for ‘Best Affiliate Program’, managed by Affiliate Coordinator MichaelAngelo Angana; and Bet3000 for ‘Best Non-English Affiliate Program’, managed by Obojes.

Wolde Gabriel said: “ICE and LAC are the two highlights of the global iGaming industry’s year, and we’re excited to continue our long-standing presence at both events. We look forward to discussing iGaming marketing trends, and the evolution of the wider global gaming landscape as well as our recent company developments.”

To schedule a meeting with the team in London, please contact Income Access.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

Follow Income Access on Twitter/ LinkedIn/ Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com

Contact Information

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: http://www.incomeaccess.com

Comments