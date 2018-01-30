Geneva (Switzerland) to host Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference for the first time

PRESS RELEASES

February 21, 2018, for the first time, Switzerland (Geneva) will host Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland. The event is dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, as well as to ICO – the cryptocurrency crowdsales.

The conference participants’ will focus on the features of crypto economics, investment in blockchain, data protection using cryptography and topical mining issues. Particular attention will be paid to ICO: the issue will be covered in one of the reports of the first conference block (differences between ICO and venture financing) and in a panel discussion, describing the regulation of tokensales and strong indications of scam projects.

Invited experts

Leading Swiss experts in investment, finance, cryptocurrency and blockchain will present at the conference:

Valdo Petronio, Wealth and Asset Manager Solutions, an investment expert. Report of Mr. Petronio will be dedicated to effective investment in alternative currencies.

Enrique Melero, Senior Consultant at Helvetia Fintech: fintech expert with significant experience, implementing blockchain-based solutions for the company clients. His report will cover the issue of blockchain economy.

[Douglas Azar, CEO at Wealthinitiative, blockchain enthusiast and expert in investments (including those in art). He will tell how investments in non-banking assets (including ICO tokens) open up new horizons for the investors.

The conference will feature foreign speakers as well: international experts in decentralized technologies. They include Karolina Marzantowicz, IBM Distinguished Engineer, who will tell about blockchain potential for the digital economy, Alexey Antonov, CFO at SONM, revealing the topic of investments in blockchain from the veteran’s point of view, while Kir Kelevra, Head of Trading Wavesplatform will cover the cryptocurrency trading issues.

Other conference activities

In addition to speakers’ reports and panel discussions, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland will feature an exhibition of innovative applications and programs. Developers of blockchain-based software will present their projects on the exhibition stands. Producers of mining farms, bitcoin ATMs and other equipment for blockchain infrastructure are invited as well.

All exhibitors will tell about their projects in the format of a pitch session (a series of short presentations). This format is convenient for investors, allowing them to see all the projects and choose the most promising ones.

Organizer

The conference is a part of a series of conferences organized by the event company Smile-Expo around the world. In 2017, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference is held in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Russia, Estonia, Malta, Cyprus and several other countries. Experts of conferences are international experts on decentralized technologies, including well-known politicians and developers of innovative solutions on blockchain.

Venue

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland will be held in Grand Hotel Kempinski — a luxury hotel in the center of Geneva, having a panoramic view of the city and Lake Geneva.

It is expected that the conference will bring together over 300 attendees and 12 speakers.

Learn more about the event on the website of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland.

