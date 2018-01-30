Gaming Standards Association kicks off 20th anniversary celebration at ICE 2018

PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS (January 30, 2018) – The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) is marking 20 years of bringing vital standards to the gaming industry. In fact, companies that supply 70 percent of the global gaming marketplace are or have been involved in GSA, and the organization’s award-winning standards are in use around the world, driving the industry to innovation and growth.

Now GSA will be on stand ND7-A at ICE Totally Gaming, w here representatives will speak to attendees about GSA’s mission and its standards that power the devices and systems on display across the tradeshow floor.

“Over the past 20 years, more than 1,600 volunteers from over 190 companies have contributed their expertise to create 15 GSA standards in 9 committees. Their commitment is a testament to the power of collaboration. Our standards create the framework for innovation and reflect the combined knowledge and expertise of our members and the industry,” said GSA President Peter DeRaedt.

GSA was born out of globally recognized need to streamline processes and create standards that would spur growth, innovation, and revenue. Gaming manufacturers, suppliers, operators, and regulators have benefitted from GSA’s mission to facilitate the identification, definition, development, promotion, and implementation of standards to enable interoperability, innovation, education, and communication for the benefit of the entire industry.

GSA will be represented at ICE by its US and European Staff. Since the launch GSA’s Europe the subsidiary has provided a sharp focus that has better served regional needs of suppliers, manufacturers, online and land-based operators throughout Europe.

GSA Europe offers members many significant benefits including:

• European legal jurisdiction

• Membership levels and dues identical to those of GSA (US)

• Participation on the GSA Board for eligible membership levels

• Participation in all committees for eligible membership levels

• European members will have input into GSA’s global strategy and direction

There is a level of GSA membership for every budget. Visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more. Join GSA as a member today and join GSA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries GmbH; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AxesNetwork Solutions Inc.; BHGLS Pty. Ltd.; BMM Testlabs; Casinos Austria; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); DRGT Europe; eBet Gaming Systems Pty., Ltd.; European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gamblit Gaming, LLC; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Loto-Québec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Sightline Payments; Spintec d.o.o.; Synergy Blue; techno-consult GmbH; U1 Gaming; TNDR, Inc.; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation; Wojskowe Zaklady Lacznosci Nr 1 S.A.

