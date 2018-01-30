Finnplay adds Yggdrasil games content

PRESS RELEASES

HELSINKI, 30th January 2018 – Finnplay, the Finnish-based open gaming platform provider, has agreed on a deal to integrate Yggdrasil Gaming’s full portfolio of titles to its Billfold platform.

Under the distribution agreement, Finnplay shall have full access to Yggdrasil’s diverse slot games content library, which includes award-winning slots such as Vikings Go Berzerk, Orient Express and progressive jackpot slot, Empire Fortune.

Daniel Eriksson, Partner at Finnplay commented: “Yggdrasil Gaming is an established multi-award winning online and mobile casino games provider and has a strong presence in regulated EU markets. We are therefore delighted that their games portfolio will be accessible for our white-label solution customers across Europe.”

About The Finnplay Group

Founded in 2008, Finnplay provides a handcrafted open iGaming platform with the option to own the source code for the iGaming industry. The gaming platform is compliant in the regulated gaming jurisdictions of Malta, UK, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Mexico and Curacao.

The platform caters to start-ups, SME’s as well as large established companies looking to replace existing legacy gaming systems or improve them, and includes a huge range of casino games (5000+) from major gaming studios as well as numerous global and localized 65 payment integrations for operators.

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators. Yggdrasil was the winner of the Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards.

