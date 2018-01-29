Relax Gaming agrees content partnership with Jackpotjoy plc

PRESS RELEASES

Supplier to provide table games before further roll-out

Malta, January 29th, 2018 – Operator Jackpotjoy PLC has agreed to incorporate casino content from Relax Gaming into several of its leading gaming sites.

Relax’s cost-effective Blackjack and Roulette table games will go live initially with popular brands Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and InterCasino.

Further content will be rolled-out during the course of 2018, as Relax looks to extend its reach into the operator’s UK and Northern Europe heartlands.

Players will experience high-end design quality from the three-hand Blackjack and mobile-focused Roulette titles, with both built on a proprietary, certified RNG engine.

Patrik Österåker, Relax Gaming’s CEO, ​said: “Jackpotjoy PLC and their casino brands have worked hard to engage with their player in recent years, and we’re pleased to be able to give that a further boost with the provision of our exciting new table games.

“With further casino content on its way in the coming months, we’re looking forward to starting what looks set to be a profitable, long-term partnership.”

Victor Olinger Head of Gaming at Jackpotjoy plc, said: We’re always looking to add the latest content to our popular gaming brands to ensure our players have the best choice of quality games available to them.

“Relax Gaming’s new table games come with both an impressive price point and quality build, helping both our bottom-lines and our player’s satisfaction.”

Relax Gaming has recently appointed Simon Hammon as CPO and Andrew Crosby as Head of Account Management, with the two bringing a wealth of experience to the company’s product development and client services teams respectively.

Media contacts:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 00 44 203 586 8266

About Relax Gaming

Founded in 2010, Relax Gaming is an award-winning multi-vertical gaming provider with offices in Malta and Estonia. Its omni-channel open gaming platform, Silver Bullet, can distribute thousands of leading industry games, including its own proprietary titles to all operators. Relax also operates its own poker client, in partnership with Unibet, with whom it also runs a bingo network, both featuring straightforward gameplay and vibrant graphics, primed for mobile use. Relax Gaming is currently licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, The Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the Romanian regulator.

About Jackpotjoy PLC

Jackpotjoy plc is the world’s largest online bingo-led company, providing wagering-focused entertainment to a global consumer audience. Via brands including Costa Bingo, Vera&John, Vera&Juan, Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, and InterCasino, it offers a market-leading suite of bingo and casino games. Their operations are licensed, or operate through the licences of third-party service providers, in the UK, Spain, Gibraltar, Malta and Denmark.

Comments