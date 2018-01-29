Industry-leading speakers to share knowledge at LAC 2018

PRESS RELEASES

January 29th, 2018 (London) – iGB Affiliate, the most respected information provider for the igaming affiliate market, has unveiled its line-up of speakers featuring a host of the industry’s leading names to address delegates attending the 2018 London Affiliate Conference.

The event, which takes place at the ExCeL, London from 7th-10th February, is expected to attract in excess of 5,000 delegates, 3,500 of which are affiliates, making it the biggest in its history.

Andor Palau, the Head of SEO at Peak Ace AG and a renowned expert for large scale international SEO, takes part in two talks, “Welcome to a new world: Crawling, indexing & ranking in the age of mobile-first!” and the “SEO Rockstar Panel.”

Hedgehog Security founder and CEO Peter Bassill will also address delegates in London in a discussion titled: “Top 5 ways firms were hacked in 2017.”

Other high-profile names such Helen Southgate, managing director at Acceleration Partners, senior SEO Manager Manuel Martinez from The Stars Group and Matt Beswick, co-founder of Aira will be speaking during the four-day event.

iGaming Business’ head of operations Shona ODonnell said: “We can’t wait to welcome these highly-esteemed speakers to London and we hope the delegates will enjoy hearing what they have to say.

“The lessons our delegates can learn from these industry experts will make a real difference and they can put it into practice as soon as they return from the conference.

“The event is getting bigger every year and the fact we’re able to entice this calibre of speaker is proof of our rapid growth.”

For more information about LAC, please visit: http://www.igbaffiliate.com/events/london-affiliate-conference

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About iGB Affiliate

iGB Affiliate is the affiliate-facing brand of iGaming Business. It organises the three biggest affiliate events in the industry – LAC, AAC and BAC – as well as the Nordic Affiliate Conference. Its conferences provide the platform for affiliates to learn from the industry’s best during dedicated conference schedules, and meet affiliate managers from major and rising operators both on the exhibition floor and during well-attended networking events.

The affiliate conferences are the only place you can network with large volumes of affiliates at once. For operators, the conferences are vital to growing their affiliate networks. iGB Affiliate also provides the free iGB Affiliate magazine. With high quality content and strong digital and print followings, it continues to be the only dedicated magazine in the affiliate industry.

Comments