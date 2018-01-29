GE2 Asia 2018 will highlight all the key industry segments

PRESS RELEASES

Macau, January 2018 – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, the must-attend marketplace for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry, returns this May to deliver a three-day showcase of leading-edge products, services and technologies.

Its upcoming twelfth edition – for which 95% of show space has already been booked – is set to return to Macau, the heart of Asian gaming. Widely renowned as one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming regions, Macau recently marked its 17th consecutive month of year-on-year gaming revenue growth this past December. The region’s 2017 accumulated gross gaming revenue currently stands at MOP265.74 billion (US$33.02 billion), at a staggering MOP43 billion (US$5.34 billion) annual increase.

G2E Asia 2018 will feature four key industry segments across sprawling and interactive event halls that boast a remarkable 30% increase in size. With the development of digital technology, more innovations will be applied to improve the overall participation experience. G2E Asia will implement a comprehensive marketing promotion plan that engages industry professionals from all sectors, including segmented e-newsletters, social media promotion campaign and online matchmaking services that will be able to encompass a wide range of components attached to a public relations campaign. G2E Asia is expecting around 15,000 local and international visitors to its 2018 edition.

The latest addition, Asia Lottery Expo and Forum – held concurrently with G2E Asia – will offer a unique opportunity for professionals to meet the who’s who of Asia-Pacific’s fast-growing lottery industry. For more information on the Asia Lottery Expo & Forum, please visit www.asialotteryexpo.com.

Integrated Resort Technology & Business Solutions segment centralizes the region’s needs for sourcing of new IR products, technologies and services that drive revenue and value from non-gaming sources. It offers unprecedented networking opportunities with key decision makers from Asian integrated resorts and will showcase a broad array of solutions for attracting visitors beyond gaming purists and diversifying revenue streams.

Digital Content & Technology will feature a combined exhibitor showcase of digital game development and technology providers, together with a full-day forum dedicated exclusively to digital content technology. This exciting addition is slated to serve as a hub for Asia’s gaming technology community.

The Parts and Components Pavilion, Asia’s only trade platform dedicated to the showcase of parts and components of the electronic gaming machine manufacturing industry, attracts R&D engineers, product designers, buyers and technical designers spanning across all aspects of game manufacturing, including slots and electronic table games.

“G2E Asia is always the most important trade platform for Asian gaming and entertainment industry.” Said by Stanley C., the Customer Service Manager of Fuli Gaming, “It offers an excellent platform for us to promote our cutting-edge products. The result of last year was excellent as we concluded business with buyers, and we are looking forward to G2E Asia 2018.”

Josephine Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Reed Exhibitions Greater China, notes, “Over the past decade, G2E Asia has improved and expanded with each successive edition, and 2018 will be no exception. This year will broaden its reach even further with highlights of four key segments. We will continue to internationalize the event and enrich the exhibition by diversifying the content. It is my utmost pleasure to welcome our industry leaders & peers from Asia Pacific and around the globe to be part of G2E Asia 2018!”

G2E Asia 2018 visitor pre-registration is now open. For further information on G2E Asia 2018, visit www.g2easia.com.

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry.



About the American Gaming Association

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organizer, with over 500 events in over 30 countries, bringing together over seven million active event participants from around the world. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 41 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events and is part of RELX Group, a world leading provider of professional information solutions.

