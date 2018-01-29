Aussie Millions ambassadors Billy Slater, Adam Goodes & Sam Abernathy launch the 2018 main event

PRESS RELEASES

Australasia’s biggest poker tournament kicks off the Main Event

Melbourne. 29 January. After 11 days of royal flushes, stare-downs and slow rolls, Crown’s highly acclaimed Aussie Millions Poker Championship kicks off the Main Event of

Australasia’s most prestigious poker championship.

Commencing today, Sunday 28 January with this year’s ambassadors Adam Goodes, Billy Slater & Sam Abernathy, the Main Event will see over 700 competitors vie for a seat at the

Final Table held on Sunday 4th February, where they have a one-in-seven shot at the AUD$1.6million 1st prize and the ANTON Jewellery championship bracelet.

In 2017 the ‘Main Event’ welcomed 732 entrants from across the globe, with newcomer Shurane Vijayaram taking home a cool AUD$1.6 million for his efforts, after entering the

Main Event on a $130 ticket and fighting through a tough field made up of some of the world’s greatest poker players.

Joel Williams Crown Melbourne’s Tournament Director Joel Williams said “Crown’s Aussie Millions Poker Championship continues to absolutely stamp itself on the global ‘must-attend’

list for both recreational players and seasoned pros alike. The 2018 Main Event will attract over 700 players and we can’t wait to see who takes out the title this year.’

Since 2003 the Aussie Millions ‘Main Event’ has paid in excess of AUD$24 million in first prizes alone, and the entire prize-pool for the 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship was

a whooping AUD$32 million and 2018 looks set to trump that.

ABOUT AUSSIE MILLIONS POKER CHAMPIONSHIP

Hosted by Crown Melbourne, one of the world’s leading integrated entertainment resorts, the Aussie Millions transforms Crown into a mecca of the poker world during the peak of the Australian Summer.

With a reputation that ranks it alongside the highly-acclaimed World Series of Poker, the Aussie Millions is the marquee event on the Asian-Pacific poker calendar. Since its inception in 1998, the

tournament has grown into a major stop on the international poker circuit for the world’s greatest poker players.

There are few tournaments in the world that offer the kinds of prize pools that the Aussie Millions delivers each year, and in 2018 the schedule will comprise of 26 separate poker events with buy-ins ranging from AUD$1,150 to AUD$50,000. The comprehensive slate of the game’s most popular variations will be on offer and a total of 26 coveted Aussie Millions ANTON Jewellery ‘Championship Rings’ will be awarded to each event winner.

The prize pools provide a substantial incentive to travel and, in addition, each winner will receive a ‘Championship Ring’ for their victory. While the entry fees may sit outside the budget of some players, everyone can qualify via the countless satellite tournaments held during the year and during the event itself, offering players the chance to win a place in the coveted Aussie Millions ‘Main Event’ for a fraction of the AUD$10,600 entry fee.

Nearly 100 poker tables will be set up across the award winning complex to accommodate the thousands of players from around the world who attend Asia-Pacific’s largest poker event. In terms of

prize money, the prestigious Aussie Millions ‘Main Event’ shares the limelight with some of Australia’s other major events including the Melbourne Cup, Australian Open and the AFL Grand Final.

ABOUT CROWN MELBOURNE

Crown Melbourne is Australia’s leading integrated entertainment resort attracting approximately 18 million local, interstate and international visitors each year to its 560,000 square metre entertainment complex. The property features 1,600 guest rooms across the complex’s three hotels – Crown Towers, Crown Metropol and Crown Promenade Hotel – in addition to the Palladium, which is Australia’s largest ballroom, a world-class convention centre, more than 70 restaurants and bars, including many of Melbourne’s finest, international designer boutiques, 14 cinemas, two nightclubs and a live entertainment theatre. Crown Melbourne was built at a cost of $2 billion in 1997 and in the period 1997 to 2014 a further $2 billion will have been spent to further enhance Crown Melbourne including building Promenade and Metropol Hotels, expanding the Mahogany Room and further enhancing the restaurant precinct in Crown Melbourne. Crown Melbourne is one of Victoria’s leading tourism icons. For more information on Crown Melbourne, please visit our website at www.crownmelbourne.com.au

