Beating up poisonous pansies: Unikrn partner with MAINGEAR and Dash Radio

The esports betting pioneers, Unikrn, partner with MAINGEAR to offer purpose-built cryptocurrency mining gear, and Dash Radio to, well, speak to people on the radio.

I grew up in the Welsh Valleys. I own the former Wyndham Colliery Pit Manager’s house. My former father-in-law spent decades at the coalface. I’ve been down a mine myself.

So I should know quite a lot about mining.

I don’t.

My sparse knowledge comes from Manic Miner and the ZX Spectrum. Giggling because the hero’s name was Willy and he had to beat up Poisonous Pansies.

Back then, (circa 1983) the ZK Spectrum was the business. It was the equivalent of jumping into any one of the futuristic games that feature on Black Mirror.

The screech.

I’m surprised the kids of that era aren’t all deaf.

Things have changed a lot in the gaming industry since those days. And mining is back in vogue, just not in the way anyone in 1983 could predict.

Modern day PC Gamers who like to spend their time chopping the heads off Orcs, eating pizza and building gaming machines from the ground up, are complaining that cryptocurrency miners are stealing all the graphics processing units (GPUs).

So when the top of the range PC Gaming team at MAINGEAR entered into a partnership with the esports betting outfit Unikrn to build purpose-built cryptocurrency mining equipment, the winds swirling around the gaming industry began reeking of fear.

No need.

In an interview with PC Gamer’s Paul Lilly and Tuan Nguyen, MAINGEAR’s CEO, Wallace Santos, confirmed that each box would contain purpose built GPUs and not gaming GPUs.

And MAINGEAR isn’t intending on moving into the mining business. As Santos told PC Gamer, “This is designed more for the person who wants to get into mining and has no clue what they’re doing.”

MAINGEAR will produce two purpose-built crypto mining machines: the MAINGEAR ACM (Advanced Crypto Miner), and ACM Pro System.

Each machine contains up to six GPUs, and you can start mining for Ethereum or acquiring Unikrn’s UnikoinGold as soon as you’ve finished turning the packaging into a train for your 15-month-old daughter.

MAINGEAR is already a partner to the likes of RAZER, AMD, Intel and NVIDIA. They are a strong force in the PC gaming world and a good choice of partner for the esports betting giant.

To cement their partnership further, MAINGEAR is opening up the potential for people to purchase their products using Unikrn’s UnikoinGold. You may remember that Unikrn recently sold 127,000,000 UnikoinGold tokens, earning over $100m, in the most significant Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of its kind in the esports industry.

MAINGEAR began operating in the high-performance computing field in 2002. Buyers of the new mining systems receive exclusive access to UnikoinGold mining pools and rates.

Unikrn Hit the Radio Airwaves

From mining to the radio, and Unikrn has also announced plans to begin a new radio show.

Unikrn will partner with Dash Radio to host a weekly broadcast dedicated to the cryptocurrency and esports space. The first 60-minute begins on Jan 29th with Unikrn founder, Rahul Sood, taking the mic. Kingsley Edwards, VP of Business, will act as the wingman.

The plan is to include a broad range of special guests and to increase the communication they have with their Discord community in the form of Q&A sessions.

In a press release, Sood said that Unikrn was obsessed with exceptionalism, and believes when it comes to radio, Dash Radio is just that.

Scott Keeney (DJ Skee), created Dash Radio in 2014. It’s a subscription free and commercial free zone, with over 80 original stations. Partners include Snoop Dog, Kylie Jenner and Lil Wayne.

