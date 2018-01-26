Vivo Gaming at ICE: New Live Dealer Image, new team members and a lot of Gaming Innovation

PRESS RELEASES

After long weeks of preparation, Vivo Gaming´s Team will be stepping up their game with their presence at the 2018 ICE Totally Gaming event at the Excel in London, the largest event of the year dedicating to the gaming industry.

We are excited to join partners and clients in this year’s event Ice Totally Gaming Stand #N7-120 this February. The commercial team is preparing not only to continue the business expansion and innovation work for Live Gaming Solutions they usually deliver, but also, we are happy to introduce the new members of the Global Sales Team, including account managers and software developers with whom we are increasing our company’s capacity to provide better services at all levels.

We have expanded our product portfolio and upgraded all platforms too with full HTML5 versions to give players a more satisfying gaming experience. Exciting new Roulette Mobile Technology, new gaming analytics services and more RNG and Sports options are just a few of the new products Vivo brings up to show to ICE.

“We want to get closer to our existing partners, get to know the nature of their companies and their players closely, to reach markets that we haven’t reached yet and deliver a technology that works not only for to make available a unique Live Dealer Environment, but to also offer a complete platform of solutions that is convenient, robust and fully supported to operators and aggregators where ever their services are offered” says Yuval Shochat, CCO at Vivo Gaming.

Personal invitations have been sent to our friends of the industry, but there is still chance to reach to us and make an appointment with our Business Development team through

www.vivogaming.com/Ice_Totally or at sales@vivogaming.com.

About Vivo Gaming

Vivo Gaming is a world leader in Live Dealer Gaming, offering first-rate iGaming solutions. Vivo continuously builds strong alliances with top industry leaders both in the online and offline sectors. Offering Live Roulette, Baccarat, Craps, Sic Bo, Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, Poker and Live Dedicated Tables, they ensure their players have a wide selection of games to choose from and experience the ultimate World-Class Live Gaming experience.

On top of their White Label Turnkey Solution for online operators, Vivo’s technological solutions offer Land-based Casinos the means to deliver the actual Casino excitement and stimulation to their remote clients, in a real-time interactive environment, via our consortium of video streaming and data management systems. Their goal is to help you strategically extend your brand with the thrill of impeccable Live Dealer Gaming.

For more information, visit Vivo Gaming’s website and Demo Page

Natalia Vargas

Account and Content Management

Natalia@vivogaming.com

Comments