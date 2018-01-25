Waves establishes strategic partnership with International Financial Center Astana

PRESS RELEASES

MOSCOW, 25 JANUARY 2018. Waves has forged a strategic partnership with IFCA, Astana’s International Financial Center, based in Kazakhstan.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed at the CryptoHQ event, within the framework of the World Economic Forum currently being held in Davos (Switzerland), at which Waves also has a presence. The goal of the partnership is the creation of an advanced ecosystem for financial technologies using the latest blockchain technologies.

“We are confident that our partnership will bring to Kazakhstan the most advanced practices in the field of blockchain technologies and will turn IFCA into one of the most innovative centres for the development of industry in the world. Thanks to the experience accumulated in the framework of our co operation, we will also be able to replicate the best solutions, which will have a positive impact on the development of the entire blockchain ecosystem in the CIS,” said Alexander Ivanov, CEO and founder of the Waves Platform.

The partnership is a significant step towards the normalisation and adoption of blockchain technology at the state level, as well as by individual businesses and industries. One of the purposes of the collaboration will be to support start-up companies as they engage with new financial and blockchain technologies, providing them with access to Waves blockchain solutions. Waves will also help attract foreign startups to the IFC Acceleration Program and conduct training events.

“Cooperating with the Waves Platform, AIFC provides Kazakhstani start-ups with a unique opportunity to develop projects at a new technological level, thereby this initiative to allow the promotion of blockchain technologies in Kazakhstan. Cooperation with such fast-growing companies, leaders in their field, gives AIFC a huge advantage for training professionals in the field of development of innovative solutions for the financial services industry using elements of blockchain technology,” pointed out Assel Zhiyenbayeva, Chief Digital Officer, AIFC.

The Davos event is an opportunity to meet and network with many other blockchain organisations and platforms, and parties interesting in adopting the technology, from corporations to governments. On Tuesday Alexander Ivanov has also participated in a panel discussion focused on Russian innovation in the blockchain field.

