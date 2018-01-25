Monster Casino partners with Konami Games for exclusive games content

PRESS RELEASES

25 January 2018 (London, UK) – Monster Casino, the UK’s leading online casino announced today the addition of exclusive games content from leading games publisher, Konami. Konami Digital is a popular gaming provider in the iGaming industry and has won three prestigious awards in Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products.

At the launch event, the spokesperson of Monster Casino said, “At Monster Casino, our aim to provide our players with unique, highly entertaining games content and this partnership allows us to offer exclusive games to our players which cannot be played elsewhere.”

He further added “Creativity in the games has become a rarity in the casino industry as you will find the same game spread across all the casinos. We, therefore, are delighted to collaborate with Konami as they have a proven track record of creating engaging games.”

The marketing manager of Monster Casino stated “The total Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) of Great Britain Gambling Industry was £13.8 billion from April 2016 – March 2017 and this was a 1.8% increase from April 2015 – March 2016. The major share of the £13.8 billion was from online casino games”.

We at Monster Casino, therefore, have put in a great deal of effort and investment towards offering games with advanced features. We strive hard to exceed the expectations of our players with our innovative technologies and content”, said the marketing manager.

He further went on to say, “We were one of the first online casinos to launch an exclusive standalone mobile casino app for both Google Play store and iOS App Store with state-of-the-art security features so that players cherish the games without any concerns.”

As a part of the pilot program, five online slot games – China Mystery, China Shores, Gypsy Fire, Jumpin Jalapenos and Lotus Land slots have been integrated to study the response of the players.

Konami is known for creating superior quality games with advanced sound effects and great attention to details, Monster Casino, on the other hand, is a UKGC licensed online casino known for providing one of the best casino gaming experience online and the collaboration between the two giants is being watched closely by the industry experts.

Comments