Digitain set to showcase full suite at ICE

25th January 2018, Yerevan – Multi-channel sports betting and casino platform provider Digitain is all set to showcase its expansive product portfolio to exhibitors at ICE Totally Gaming 2018.

Digitain has grown its footprint across Europe, central Asia and Africa over the past year, with its cutting-edge sportsbook platform (offering odds on 65 different sports, 7,500 leagues, and more than 3,000 betting markets) leading the march.

Sports betting, of course, will be one of the hot topics at ExCeL London from 6-8 February, with next year’s football World Cup in Russia set to shine the spotlight on flexible sportsbook innovation and in-play capacity.

The Armenia-based supplier’s wide range of creative betting features (such as the Edit My Bet function which allows players to reselect their accumulator bets) allied to their recent deals with the likes of PokerDom (diversifying the offering of Russia’s biggest poker network with a leading sportsbook) means that Digitain will be driving this timely conversation at ICE together with its industry peers.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “It’s an exciting time for us to be returning to London. With so much pivotal development already behind us, we now look forward to growing our brand and relationships in synergy with that progress.

“We’ve taken some bold steps on sportsbook this year – and have a breakthrough mobile sportsbook app to showcase at ICE, alongside new odds-display and EPOS systems too. Partnering with some of the brightest games developers on the casino side has also been particularly pleasing.

“We can’t wait to catch up with existing partners, and meet new clients with whom we can explore our mutual goals. Please come and find us at S1-344, or book an appointment at Meeting Room SG3.”

Digitain will display its latest best-of-breed products (turn-key and white-label solutions via bespoke API) at stand S1-344.

About Digitain:

Digitain is an Armenia-based sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 2000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

