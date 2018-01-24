Tom Horn agrees Digitain deal

PRESS RELEASES

Slot creator’s full portfolio made available to platform provider

Leading slots provider Tom Horn Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its full portfolio of titles to Digitain.

Tom Horn’s full portfolio of video slots will be made available to the industry-leading sports betting and online gaming platform provider.

Omni-channel offerings including 243 Crystal Fruits, Book of Spells, Dragon Egg and Panda’s Run will all be integrated by Digitain.

Ondrej Lapides, CEO at Tom Horn Gaming, said: “Tom Horn Gaming enjoyed a 2017 to remember and it’s great to kick off the new year by agreeing a partnership with Digitain.

“We have put a lot of effort into ensuring our portfolio is as immersive and exciting as it possibly can be, and we hope that Digitain’s players enjoy what we have to offer.”

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “We’re always looking to add high-quality games to ensure our players remain loyal and happy, and that’s what we have done with Tom Horn.

“Their portfolio contains something to suit every taste and we are sure they are going to prove very popular. We look forward to pushing forward to achieve common goals.”

Tom Horn Gaming is a leading casino software supplier with an extensive portfolio of titles, all of which feature with pitch-perfect sounds and eye-catching graphics.

The Tom Horn Gaming team will be attending ICE 2018 in London, demonstrating its games on stand N7-410.

About Tom Horn Gaming

Tom Horn Gaming is an omni-channel software supplier with a rich portfolio of casino games. This includes an extensive collection of cross-platform video slots, available on mobile, desktop and terminal. Their content boasts a multitude of features and promotional tools, as well as a wide variety of themes. It also offers eye-catching graphics and engaging maths models, which have been carefully developed to suit players in international markets. The company’s considerable experience in both the online and land-based environment, allows them to deliver highly-engaging and commercially successful content that players want to play. For more information visit: www.tomhorngaming.com

Comments