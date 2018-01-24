Start-Ups prepare to Pitch at ICE London

PRESS RELEASES

17 start-ups represent the cutting edge of innovation

Sports Betting, Bitcoin, Social Gaming and Daily Fantasy Sports companies lead the way in this year’s line-up of finalists for the Pitch ICE competition, a feature of ICE London that has become a focal point for gambling innovators and investors alike. The 17 finalists will deliver their pitches to assembled industry leaders and attendees at this year’s show. Prior to ICE, each start-up produced their own pitch video that provides an outline of their business and concept. These can be viewed on the ICE London website.

Commenting on the 2018 finalists, Ewa Bakun, Head of Industry Insight and Engagement at Clarion Gaming, said: “We’re very excited about the quality of entrants for Pitch ICE which continue to improve every year. ICE London provides a professional business environment for gaming organisations of all sizes and we are delighted to be able to provide a platform for innovators who may be small in size but huge in terms of creativity, passion and determination to succeed. ICE attracts the most successful entrepreneurs in international gaming and the Pitch competition is an invaluable shopwindow for our finalists, who we hope will make the transition from fledgling business to fully fledged ICE exhibitor.”

The finalists comprise: Beer League; Bethereum; Betonbot; Bookee; BotGaming; Chalkline Sports; ChopsticksInTheApps; DFS Italia; Mutuel Play Ltd; Performance Predictions; Players Vote; Puurl; Reality Races; ScoreFair; Social Bets; Spotcoin; and, STATZUP.

Pitch ICE presentations will take place on Wednesday, February 7, from 10:30 through to 16:20, at stand N7-450 in the North East corner of ExCeL. To find out more, visit https://www.icetotallygaming.com/seminars-ICE/pitch-ice#/

ICE London, which takes place from 6th – 8th February at the ExCeL, London in the UK, is the world’s most international business-to-business gaming event, with 151 countries represented by the record 30,213 visitors who attended the 2017 edition. Featuring world-leading innovators drawn from across the gaming landscape, ICE London provides visitors with the most comprehensive shop window on the international industry. To register for 2018 edition of ICE London, which will comprise 500+ exhibitors occupying a record 43,500sqm of net space, visit: icetotallygaming.com

