NetEnt launches Universal Monsters the Phantom’s Curse video slot

NetEnt, the leading provider of digital gaming solutions, launches Universal Monsters™ The Phantom’s Curse.

Set in a classic theatre ambience, the 5-reel, 4-row, 40-fixed line video slot game features an enthralling operatic soundtrack as it tells the spellbinding tale of how the disfigured Phantom falls for the beautiful soprano Christine.

The enthralling game is packed with a range of exciting gameplay features, including chandelier scatter symbols, masked phantom wild symbols, and a pick-and-click bonus game set against the backdrop of three mirrors.

For additional information please contact:

press@netent.com

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by their cutting-edge platform. With innovation at its core, NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition. NetEnt is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (NET-B), employs 900 people and has offices in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, New Jersey, Krakow and Gibraltar. www.netent.com

ABOUT UNIVERSAL BRAND DEVELOPMENT

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company’s intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development’s core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company’s extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation

© 2018 Universal Studios, Universal MonstersTM The Phantom’s Curse Video Slot is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios. Licensed by Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

