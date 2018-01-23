SoftGamings adds Endorphina to its product portfolio

PRESS RELEASES

Casino games aggregator and platform developer SoftGamings has completed the integration of the Endorphina gaming content into the SoftGamings Platform.

The full suite of Endorphina products available at SoftGamings includes all 40+ slots, developed by the Endrophina. The games fall into 8 categories: fruit, horror, 3D, unique, oriental, cute, ethnic and the classic slots. All of them are available for integration into the operators’ casino environments – all interested casino operators can book a demo or discuss the commercials by accessing Softgamings.

Svetlana Gasel, Head of Partnerships of SoftGamings, states that ‘Endorphina is among the top gaming providers. Its creative slots attract attention of players, since every detail is thought out. In addition, Endorphina suits perfectly our concept of bundles, where we offer slots from the best providers through a single integration. I’m sure our existing and future clients will enjoy Endorphina’s gaming content.’

About Endorphina

The company started off in 2012 in Prague. Now, it is an active market player, which takes part in international gaming events and regularly produces fresh content. In 2015, the provider received its first award – ‘Product of the Year’ at ‘Entertainment Arena Expo’. Endorphina’s software has fancy design, good logic, user-friendly interface and it works smoothly on any device.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 30+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, Betconstruct sportsbook solution, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 80 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

For more information please contact:

Website: http://www.softgamings.com

Email: info@softgamings.com

Skype: SoftGamings

