SIS to launch new greyhound channel

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday 23rd January 2018 – SIS, a trusted supplier of betting products to retail and online operators, has announced the launch of a dedicated new greyhound channel, available in March.

The channel will incorporate SIS’s exclusive greyhound rights from 8 British tracks and 3 Irish tracks, as well as quality virtual greyhound racing, providing a betting event every 3 minutes throughout the day.

Operators will have access to a market leading 42 meetings a week via the new channel, and the majority will be broadcast during prime-time afternoon and early evening slots, which means that the channel offers more live races at peak times, when customers want them, compared to alternative services on offer.

A key feature of the new SIS Greyhound Channel will be the quality of the live pictures, as SIS will be broadcasting the greyhound racing with three camera angles vs current live pictures which feature one camera angle. This will greatly improve the viewer’s racing experience. The live pictures will be complemented with quality virtual racing in between live races, to ensure continuous short form betting opportunities.

With over 30 years’ experience in delivering trusted and reliable greyhound content to bookmakers around the world, SIS are the leading trusted supplier globally, and now supply 95% of the UK retail market, 90% of the Spanish retail market, and the largest online operator worldwide.

Paul Witten, Product Director at SIS, said: “Our dedicated greyhound channel will be the market leading greyhound channel on offer to operators, with high-quality pictures, multi-angle viewing, rapid replays, and top quality virtuals.

“Our teams have been pro-active in working with stadia to ensure they optimise their greyhound offer, and the stadia have increased investment in infrastructure and greyhounds trialling recently, to ensure the most competitive racing product possible in 2018. Coupled with quality virtual racing, our new channel provides operators with frequent short form betting opportunities which will help increase dwell time in-shop and online.”

SIS will be showcasing the new channel at ICE Totally Gaming between 6-8 February 2018 at stand S2-180, next to The Racing Post Café.

Other SIS products which will feature on the stand include SIS’s international horse racing content, SIS Stream – an ultra-fast streaming platform, and its new in-shop data display system, SIS Retail Display.

In addition, SIS will demonstrate the Complex Automated Production system (CAP), an in-house broadcast production solution from SIS that empowers operators to easily control their own branded retail channel, as well as its Trading Services offering, available to complement customers’ existing trading resource or as outsourced pricing solution.

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services Ltd) is a leading supplier of products and services to the online and retail betting markets and has been at the heart of global bookmaking for more than a quarter of a century. SIS delivers multiple channels of live racing, data and commentary from racecourses and greyhound tracks in the UK, Ireland and across the world.

In addition to trusted satellite delivery, SIS has developed its own low latency streaming platform – SIS Stream, which delivers quick, secure and high-quality pictures, data and virtual content across the globe. SIS continues to develop innovative solutions to suit bookmakers at all levels of the industry, and now provides competitive pricing for UK, Ireland and international horse racing, along with greyhound and other sports via its Trading Services offer.

For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv

Media contact:

SIS:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 0203 586 8272

Comments