Prague Gaming Summit 2018 – Speaker profiles, Michal Shinitzky, Max Krupyshev and Dr. Robert Skalina

Prague – 23 January 2018 – The leading boutique style gaming conference in Prague is already seeing a large volume of registrations and the organizers are optimistic about the 2018 edition as well.

If you study the event’s agenda, you will find some interesting panel style talks that are going take place on the 29th of March at Andel’s by Vienna House Prague.

The speakers of the second edition of Prague Gaming Summit have been carefully selected in order to facilitate education and to raise the quality of the content even higher than the inaugural event, thus some interesting names can be found on the speaker list in 2018.

Here are a few profiles of the speakers who will be part of the panel discussions designed to bring the latest information in the field of marketing, communication, innovation and regulatory compliance.

Michal Shinitzky (Pangea Localization Services)

Michal has had over 15 years’ experience in the iGaming sector, working as a senior manager at a few leading companies including 888 and PokerStars. With extensive knowledge in gaming, marketing as well as expertise in translation, localization and content, Michal eventually launched her own company in 2015. Pangea is a translation and copywriting company, mainly serving clients from the Casino, Poker, Bingo and online gaming sector as well as trading industry. Bringing her experience and professionalism to Pangea as managerial director has surely been one of Michal’s greatest achievements.

Panel: Effective Marketing and Communications in the Sports Betting Industry

Max Krupyshev(Cubits)

Max has a Bachelor’s degree in Physics and Master’s in Business Administration. He heard about Bitcoin for the first time in late 2013 right after completing his Master’s degree in Management. Max was immediately inspired by the innovative and disruptive technology behind Bitcoin and quickly made a name for himself in his local Bitcoin community in Kiev.

Eventually, Max’s passion for Bitcoin drove him to co-found a Kiev-based software development studio and to found the Bitcoin Foundation Ukraine and Satoshi Square Kiev. Max has also worked for one of the biggest Bitcoin Cloud mining platforms prior to becoming Product manager and later Chief Operating Officer at Cubits.

Today Cubits.com is a leading Bitcoin Payment provider in Europe and a well known platform where customers can Buy and Sell bitcoin using classical financial instruments.

Panel: Innovation Talks

Dr. Robert Skalina(WH Partners)

Dr. Robert Skalina is Czech Advocate as well as a Registered European Lawyer in Malta. He is currently a Senior Advisor to WH Partners, a Malta-based leading law firm with a business focus and expertise in gaming & gambling, technology, financial services, tax, M&A and corporate finance.

Robert has vast experience advising clients in the gaming/gambling industries on all aspects of their operations. He also provides advice to wide range of investment managers and funds, and regularly advises clients on complex cross border transactions and mergers and acquisitions.

He has previously held the position of head of legal of a London based investment advisor active throughout EMEA region.

Robert holds LLM from the London School of Economics and a Master of Laws degree from the Charles University in Prague.

He is a frequent speaker of European Gaming Media and Events organized conference.

Panel: Focus on Slovakia

More speaker profiles will be announcedsoon, but you may want to check the already confirmed line-up of speakers and register in time. The event is limited to 125 seats.

Visit the official website of the event for more details: https://praguegamingsummit.com/

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

