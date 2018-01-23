Play’n GO enter Czech Republic with Tipsport deal

PRESS RELEASES

23 January, 2018 – Award-winning slots specialist, Play’n GO, has signed an agreement with Tipsport which sees its award-winning mobile and desktop games added to the Czech sportsbook’s online offering.

Tipsport can now offer its players in the newly-regulated market Play’n GO’s licensed, multi-channel games, soon to include MultiFruit81 and Sweet27, both bespoke for the territory.

The deal went live in late 2017, and sees Play’n GO also provide its Game Account Toolkit (GAT). The unique platform acts as a bridge to operators’ existing platforms, allowing for easier third-party integration and new content. Significantly, it negates the risk of disbanding large, legacy systems.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO at Play’n GO, said: “We’re pleased with the start we’ve made with Tipsport and the integration of our unique GAT platform. Its ability to handle the heavy load of data processing, as well as other tools key to commercial success, provides the foundation which all major operators can benefit from.

“Critical to the solution provided to Tipsport is GAT’s ability to offer alternate wallet solutions to operators, reducing technical barriers and unlocking the full potential of their existing systems. This allows them to fully leverage their existing customer base as well as enter new markets.

“We hope to build on our successful partnership to date by deploying further gaming content in the coming months, backed up by GAT’s proven stability and flexibility.”

Jakob Lorentzon, Director of Online Casino at Tipsport, said: “Play’n GO’s gaming solutions stood out in what was a very competitive selection process. Ultimately, their flexible GAT platform was the logical choice as it complements our existing back-office operations.

“We’re delighted to be providing our player base with a suite of innovative, award-winning games which will add an extra dimension to our redeveloped website and new sportsbook offering.”

The deal highlights Play’n GO’s capability of providing flexible, premium content and gaming platforms to all types of operator, across multiple jurisdictions.

Play’n GO will showcase its new product verticals on stand N3-460 at ICE 2018, with delegates able to see how its expanded expertise and gaming provision can benefit both online and land-based casino operations.

For more Information on this release or to arrange an interview with Johan Törnqvist please contact press@playngo.com

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

About Tipsport

Established in 1991 as a regional company with one branch only, Tipsport quickly became an international holding company and the major bookmaker in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. At Tipsport and Chance brands in the Czech Republic, and Tipsport brand in Slovakia, the holding employs more than 3,000 people. With the overwhelming majority of bets being placed online, the company’s main focus is on technology. Thanks to its unique, in-house solutions, Tipsport is the No.1 sports betting operator in the Czech Republic and one of the major players in Europe. The introduction of highest quality on-line casino products adds yet another very exciting segment to the company’s portfolio

Comments