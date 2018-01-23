Bodog: master sponsor of the Copa do Brasil in multi-million dollar deal

PRESS RELEASES

SPORTS

International online gaming brand, Bodog, is hugely proud to announce that they will be a master sponsor of the Copa do Brasil in a seven figure dollar deal. The competition is the most significant club competition in the region – similar to FA Cup in the UK. Bodog already has a long history of major sponsorships in Europe with English Premier League clubs like Arsenal FC and West Bromwich Albion but this is their first Brazilian soccer-based marketing venture.

Sergio Campos,Partner& Director,Klefer: “Becoming a Master Sponsor of Copa Continental do Brazil, opens up Bodog to a huge and relevant audience in the region. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a creative and daring brand like Bodog.

Spokesman for the Bodog brand, Ed Pownall, added: “There’s no doubt that the Brazilian market is the ‘next big thing’ in our industry and we wanted to launch our brand into the region with a really big splash and quickly identified the Copa do Brasil as the perfect vehicle.”

For more information please contact: ed@pownall.eu or +44 7825 064776.

Comments