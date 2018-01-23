Bitcoin Games now accepts Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as payment method

PRESS RELEASES

Adding credence to the fledgling currency, Bitcoin Games have announced that players can now play with Bitcoin

Cash at https://games.bitcoin.com

After the Blockchain split, the traction of Bitcoin Cash in the market has been slowed by merchants’ hesitancy to

integrate the currency. The Online Casino industry has been notably reluctant to adopt Bitcoin Cash, citing software

issues and possible customer confusion. A major force like Bitcoin Games incorporating the currency into their

payment methods will no doubt lead others to follow.

With more public support for Bitcoin Cash, its growth is likely inevitable. The advantages of the currency include:

– Faster Payment confirmations.

– Increased transaction quantities.

– Increased speed of transactions.

– Lower fees.

As business entities recognize these benefits, mainstream usage should increase. In the meantime, there is a limited amount of options regarding online gambling. It is re-assuring that Bitcoin Games now offers players the option to use Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin.com also has a wallet that supports both Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) further simplifying transactions with Bitcoin Games.

All games at Bitcoin Games (https://games.bitcoin.com) are Provably Fair and now available using Bitcoin Cash.

They Include:

– Video Poker

– Black Jack

– Roulette

– Craps

– Keno

– Slots

– Dice

All expected returns to players have a minimum of 99% and are available for viewing on site.

Bitcoin.com is not responsible for any gains or losses incurred while gambling on our website. Learn more about Bitcoin Games at – https://games.bitcoin.com/

Refer a friend for rewards – https://games.bitcoin.com/referral

Contact Name: Tzvi Shishler

Contact Email: tzvi@bitcoin.com

Contact location: Charlestown, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bitcoin Games is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

