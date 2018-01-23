Bede Gaming signs Gamevy deal to expand instant win portfolio on PLAY

PRESS RELEASES

23rd January 2018 – Bede Gaming, an award-winning supplier of software to the online gaming industry, has agreed a deal with Gamevy that will see their unique instant win content is made available via the PLAY platform, Bede’s world class content and marketing offering.

Gamevy’s select collection of high-quality games will be available to Bede’s operator partners via Bede PLAY. These will include popular titles such as Red Card and Epic Gems.

Michael Brady, CEO of Bede Gaming, said: “We’ve long been fans of the innovative titles produced by Gamevy, so we are thrilled to be making them available to all our clients through Bede PLAY.

“The games are a proven success across multiple markets. We strive to continually update PLAY with the latest titles demanded by our customers and with instant win games growing in popularity of late, it is great that we can say that Gamevy are now a partner of ours.”

Helen Walton, Chief Commercial Officer at Gamevy, said: “We are always looking for new ways to bring our content to operators in regulated markets, and Bede PLAY is a fantastic channel for this purpose.

“The team at Bede has been a pleasure to work with. We are excited to see our content available to Bede’s operator partners soon.”

Bede’s platforms offer completely flexible gaming solutions, with robust security measures, and is fast establishing itself as the first-choice option for innovative operators globally.

Founded in 2012, Bede Gaming employs the latest in modern technology to provide a secure, high-quality gaming platform.

About Bede Gaming

Bede Gaming is a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, powering some of the biggest brands globally. The platform provider works in regulated markets and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The Bede platform is flexible, scalable, modular and fully open meaning operators can integrate any third-party software required into the platform or use its bespoke solutions. Bede’s platform also integrates into land based systems, offering operators a genuine omni-channel convergence solution.

Bede Gaming, which is headquartered in Newcastle upon-Tyne, in the heart of the north-east of England, UK, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is an approved supplier of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

