“Zombie Escape VR” to be revealed by Join Games at ICE 2018 on Stand N4-320

Join Games is proud to showcase their unique cutting-edge product “Zombie Escape VR” at ICE Totally Gaming event in London. At ICE 2017 the reveal of the World First Mobile VR iGame “Kleopatra VR” caused a show sensation with the Join Game’s stand delivering over 450 demonstrations across the three days. “Zombie Escape VR” is a fast-moving iGame with unprecedented multi-level, multi-character immersive play.

The game delivers non-stop action with an exciting storyline and realistic highly detailed environments with stunning visual effects and atmospheric soundtracks. It is like being inside a movie. The player has an opportunity to choose his survival partner and a weapon to kill all the zombies across interactive bonus levels that includes a short car-chase with everything being for real-money casino play.

Join Games VR has again raised the benchmark for player experiences by developing and delivering a unique 3D ‘Heads Up Display’. The HUD provides the player with Omni-directional constant game information including winnings, clock, time elapsed since start of play, warning system for enemies approaching out of line of sight (e.g. behind the player), etc.

“Zombie Escape VR takes Join Games’ initial groundbreaking VR iGame product design to an entirely new level of Virtual Reality gameplay. In addition to the best in class VR user experiences, a key objective for Join Games is delivering VR game products that add valuable revenue streams for our Operator clients.” said Martin McDonald, Chief Commercial Officer, Join Games. “This is the reason we chose the more difficult Mobile VR development route, because that is where the market is. We make high quality games that players will love and want to play and play, and for which they have no financial or technical barriers to entry. Every eligible player has a smartphone in their pocket and VR headsets are easily affordable from as little as £15 online with next day delivery. Zombie Escape sets the VR bar extremely high and we intend to keep pushing the limits of what is possible in our pursuit of the very best VR iGaming experiences.”

Visitors to ICE can make an appointment with Join Games to get “Inside the Game” on the Zombie-themed Join Games stand N4-320 by emailing elvira@joingames.net

About Join Games

Join Games is a multiple award-winning game developer and supplier established in 2014 with the company headquarters based in Malta. Its international team of developers ranges from Slovenia, Italy, Bulgaria, UK and Sweden. The company has created and designed 29 iGames with 15 already live on over 90 Operator sites. Invented game genres include Cinematic and Interactive Casino Slots delivered via the Join Games Game Server either through direct integrations or via aggregators such as Everymatrix and Isoftbet.

ICE Totally Gaming Exhibition

Excel, London, 6th-9th of February, 2018

For more information and to arrange interviews and demonstrations please contact Join Games. Elvira Speranska elvira@joingames.net website www.joingames.net

