Kiron Interactive partners with at The Races

Multi-year distribution deal includes virtual racing and football

London – Virtual games specialist Kiron Interactive has struck a deal with UK racing broadcaster At The Races to supply its leading portfolio of virtual gaming content to licenced betting operators in the United Kingdom.

The multi-year commercial partnership will see ATR distribute Kiron’s virtual horse racing and greyhound racing products, as well as virtual football via Kiron’s association with VSoftCo, to its online bookmaker customers.

Kiron’s virtual games will be made available via At The Races’ wholly owned streaming platform, Sport Mediastream with data being disseminated through the Press Association’s feed. A generic service will be available, as well bespoke streams to operators on request.

Steven Spartinos, CEO of Kiron, said: “At The Races is a well established name in the UK horse racing industry and we’re delighted to partner with them to make our virtual games available to licenced UK operators using their existing service.

“This is a significant deal for us in expanding our presence in the UK market, as well as providing us with an opportunity to showcase the quality of our offering to UK facing online operators.”

Matthew Imi, CEO of At The Races, added: “Kiron Interactive has a proven track record of providing quality content with stunning graphics and their product offering will complement well our existing offering to UK customers”.

About Kiron Interactive:

Kiron Interactive, established in 2001, is a leading supplier of virtual games and gaming systems to the global gaming industry. Their virtual gaming products have been successfully deployed across a number of distribution platforms including the internet, mobile, satellite broadcast, and WAN/LAN networked environments and gaming machines. Using the latest animation and proven gaming systems, Kiron’s solutions have grown to be the leaders in their field.

