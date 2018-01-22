iGB Affiliate announces networking schedule for LAC 2018

PRESS RELEASES

22nd January, 2018 (London) – iGB Affiliate, the leading information provider for the iGaming affiliate industry, has announced the networking schedule for next month’s London Affiliate Conference (LAC).

Delegates will be provided with an action-packed schedule giving them an opportunity to network with colleagues in the trendy east side of London.

Among the highlights are the official opening party at Trade Union, an official UPAYCARD networking party at Tropicana Beach Club and the unwind session at the Draft House.

iGaming Business’ head of operations, Shona ODonnell, commented “This is traditionally the busiest time of the year for our industry, but we can’t wait for the London Affiliate Conference to get underway next month.

“We have laid on a series of events that will allow delegates to network and unwind at some of London’s most exciting venues.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to spend a week in London with the industry’s most influential individuals.”

The full schedule is as follows:

• Welcome drinks (Wednesday, 7th February 2018, 16:00 – 18:00): To kick things off, there will be welcome drinks at the Tower Hotel, St Katharine’s Way, London, E1W 1LD.

• Opening night networking party (Wednesday, 7th February 2018, 21:00 – late): The official LAC opening party, will take place at Trade Union, 3 Thomas More Street, St Katharines’ & Wapping, London, E1W 1YW.

• Official networking party, sponsored by UPayCard, (Thursday, 8th February 2018, 21:00 – late): The official networking party will be held at Tropicana Beach Club. With two themed bars, exotic flowers, plants and palm trees, the venue is certainly a fun filled party destination and the best place for you to meet your fellow delegates.

• iGB Affiliate Awards (Friday 9th February 2018, 21:00 – late): Join us at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London, EC1Y 4SD in celebrating the final night of the conference and the achievements of the industry over the last 12 months.

• Unwind Session, sponsored by Intertops (Saturday 10th February, 2018, 13:00 – 16:00): To finish off the week, the traditional unwind session will be at the Draft House. Delegates are invited to stop by before catching flights and trains home, and to say your farewells to old faces, new friends and potentially new business partners in a relaxing environment.

For more information about LAC, please visit: http://www.igbaffiliate.com/events/london-affiliate-conference#networking

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About iGB Affiliate

iGB Affiliate is the affiliate-facing brand of iGaming Business. It organises the three biggest affiliate events in the industry – LAC, AAC and BAC – as well as the Nordic Affiliate Conference. Its conferences provide the platform for affiliates to learn from the industry’s best during dedicated conference schedules, and meet affiliate managers from major and rising operators both on the exhibition floor and during well-attended networking events.

The affiliate conferences are the only place you can network with large volumes of affiliates at once. For operators, the conferences are vital to growing their affiliate networks. iGB Affiliate also provides the free iGB Affiliate magazine. With high quality content and strong digital and print followings, it continues to be the only dedicated magazine in the affiliate industry.

