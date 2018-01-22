“Driving the change from the top” and Great Women of Gaming Awards

PRESS RELEASES

This year’s Global Gaming Women (“GGW”) ICE session will take place on Wednesday 7 February 2018 at 2pm in South Gallery Rooms 13 & 14. The event is being organised by Bahar Alaeddini of Harris Hagan, who sits on GGW’s Events Committee and Great Women of Gaming Committee, and is leading GGW’s initiative across Europe, and run in partnership with Clarion and its Diversity & Inclusion in Gaming seminar.

Sarah Harrison, CEO of the British Gambling Commission, will deliver GGW’s keynote speech on the benefits of diversity, driving the change from the top and the importance from the Commission’s perspective. The keynote will be followed by a leadership panel with senior executives from the land-based and online gambling industry across Europe. The panel will discuss the state of the industry, lack of women at senior management level, the benefits of gender diversity, commercial drivers, the impact on corporate governance, changing recruitment approaches, new initiatives and joining forces.

The panellists will include:

• Tracy Damestani, CEO of the National Casino Forum and Vice-Chair of the European Casino Association

• Per Eriksson, CEO of NetEnt

• Helen Walton, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of Gamevy

The schedule is as follows:

14:00 – Welcome by Global Gaming Women

14:15 – Keynote address

14:45 – Leadership panel: Driving the change from the top

15:45 – Networking

The event is free to attend.

Everyone is welcome, this issue is important for everyone, regardless of gender and those new to GGW.

About GGW: GGW was established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues. Its mission is to support, inspire and influence the development of women in the international gaming industry. GGW aims to be a platform where female gaming professionals, from all corners of the industry and globally, can learn from one another, create long-lasting connections and support emerging leaders in achieving their goals. GGW’s educational programmes, events and mentorship opportunities assist women in reaching their full professional potential by providing them the insight, education and connections needed to succeed in this fast-paced industry.

If you are interested in attending other GGW events or would like to help organise other events across Europe, please contact Bahar Alaeddini.

Great Women of Gaming Awards: GGW has recently re-launched the Great Women of Gaming Awards bringing global recognition to meaningful contributions by exceptional women in the gaming industry. In keeping with GGW’s mission, the awards have been updated to broaden awareness worldwide, build aspiration and strengthen prestige, engage more women in fields related to gaming, create a credible award selection process with fewer winners, celebrate and promote diversity in leadership. The first awards will be awarded at G2E in October 2018.

The award categories are: Rising Star, Game Changer, Service Star, Leadership, and Lifetime Achievement.

The deadline for entries is 1 May 2018.

The European-based judges are:

• Tracy Damestani, CEO of the National Casino Forum and Vice-Chair of the European Casino Association

• John Hagan, Managing Partner of Harris Hagan

• Sue Harley, former COO of the British Gambling Commission and former Customer Services Director of Ladbrokes

• Clive Hawkswood, CEO of the Remote Gambling Association

For further details about the award categories and the nomination process, please visit the Great Women of Gaming Awards page on GGW’s website.

