21Bet launch their World Cup Bank Builder promotion

It may be just over 20 weeks away to the biggest World Cup in history but punters can already start building a juicy betting bankroll in time for the big kick off in Russia on 14th June.

Rapidly expanding bookmaker, 21Bet, have launched a great new promotion offering the opportunity for customers to bolster their World Cup kitties with their latest promotion ‘World Cup Bank Builder’.

This is the first major promotion from any Sportsbook ahead of the World Cup can give smart punters a head start ahead of the 46 games.

Richard Hogg, CEO of 21Bet, explained the idea: “There’s an understandable buzz before any World Cup, and we wanted to add that extra bit of excitement for our customers by rewarding them with lots of free bets before the first game kicks off. We’ve made the process as simple as possible – bet £20 on a footie match and get £1 added to your free bet bank. The bonuses will automatically accumulate so most of our clients will have a healthy World Cup Bank simply by placing their everyday football bets on our web, mobile or IOS sites.”

A maximum of £10 can be banked each week, so with over 20 weeks until the first match begins on 14th June – 21Bet customers have the possibility of stashing over £200 of free bets into their accounts.

Full details of this opt-in promotion can be found on the promotions page at https://www.21bet.com/

