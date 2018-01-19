Dench eGaming Solutions enters the Latvian market with Klondaika.lv

PRESS RELEASES

Dench eGaming Solutions, the B2B turnkey gaming platform has entered the Latvian regulated online gaming market through a partnership with the land-based casino operator Furors, established in 1993. The group is operating 29 Slot rooms with a total number of approximately 700 slots across the territory of Latvia and full-size casino in the capital city – Riga. The company is better known under the brand Klondaika.

Dench will supply Klondaika with its Dench Core gaming platform and the fully automated marketing instrument Giselle, with the offering due to go live in April 2018.

The deal will see Klondaika promoting its products and extending its brand presence over the net while keeping the same playful marketing approach and delivering bespoke user experience.

Dench’s Chief Executive Dobromir Mitev commented.“This agreement is strategically important as it represents a validation of Dench‘s commitment to keeping its focus on regulated gaming markets and supports the investments we are making in our infrastructure to become multi-market compliant platform provider.’’

“Through this agreement, Dench is expanding its geographical reach to Latvia and we are doing so with one of the oldest players in the Latvian gambling industry, Klondaika,”

“With this agreement we have also reached our goal of signing three agreements by the end of 2017, and position Dench as B2B gaming platform to watch in 2018,” Dobromir added.

For more than two decades, Klondaika has delivered a premium service through their network of more than 30 gaming halls. We are excited that they have chosen Dench as their platform provider as it demonstrates their desire and determination to introduce something completely new to the Latvian market in terms of real-time bonus campaigns and deeply integrated engagement technics.

“We are happy that we decided to cooperate with Dench. In the research process, we evaluated Dench and their automated retention instrument Giselle as the best choice to re-create our brand digitally. We consider that through our local knowledge in a combination with their innovative technology will be reinventing the way players interact with our brand,” Klondaika Online Director Krisjanis Kravis said.

“Although the Latvian market gets more competitive every year, entering last on the scene might turn to be good opportunity to prove we could be soon on the front rows,” Kravis explained. “We are looking forward to the launch as I believe we have made a sure bet with Dench’s suite of products .”

