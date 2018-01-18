Win Systems to showcase new products at ICE 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, 18 January, 2017 – Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, is ready for its biggest ICE to date, with new systems and gaming machines set to be on show.

Visitors to stand S6-150 will be introduced to Win Systems’ Casino Management System, as well as its Gold Club electronic roulette and GameStar slot machines.

Its powerful casino management system WIGOS, together with its innovative tools Intellia and WinUp will be demonstrated by senior personnel, along with its new-to-market WinStats, which allows management to monitor key casino real-time figures at a glance on a mobile device.

2017 saw Win Systems introduce its new electronic roulette and gaming cabinets under the Gold Club and GameStar brands respectively, with a variety of both on this year’s stand.

Gold Club’s various multiplayer roulette machines will be on stand, including the new 6-position Gold Club Ventura, the most compact (therefore profitable) in the market. Win Systems will also introduce its innovative Chinese roulette system, a world premiere targeting the numerous Asian players in global casinos.

GoldStar gaming cabinets, including the new AWP for the Spanish market will also be on display, as well as its extensive portfolio of new proprietary games.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “The last year has seen us fully integrate Gold Club, and we’ve reaped the benefits in recent months as we demonstrate our end-to-end casino solutions to existing and prospective operators across the world.

“ICE 2018 will give us the platform to showcase our expanded product range, including the new electronic roulette with 6 positions, our new AWP solutions for the Spanish market or WinStats, which I’m confident will receive very positive feedback from delegates.

“We’d like to welcome any current and potential partners to visit our stand, where we’ll be delighted to demonstrate how our flexible and scalable casino solutions can benefit their casino estates.”

Win Systems are at Stand S6-150 at ICE Totally Gaming. To organize a meeting please send an email to sales@winsystemsintl.com or call +34 935 308 049.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

