Play’n GO expands product portfolio with Proactive Gaming Scandinavia purchase

18 January 2018 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has acquired gaming supplier Proactive Gaming Scandinavia AB.

The purchase sees Play’n GO follow its strategic growth plan by adding a company which can provide additional gaming products and verticals, with the aim of appealing to operators in regulated markets looking for a varied gaming solution, while also as benefitting from the synergies generated.

Play’n GO will leverage Proactive Gaming’s expertise in the number games sector, as well as Keno, digital scratch cards and integrated minigames.

Significantly, it will also be able to offer poker for the first time, utilising Proactive’s existing framework and strong history in the vertical, while also adding its bingo knowhow to Play’n GO’s existing expertise in the area.

A key draw of the acquisition was for Play’n GO to incorporate Proactive’s hugely experienced technical team which has been the driving force behind its success in recent years.

Proactive Gaming’s existing customer contracts, with the likes of regulated operators PAF and Idrottens Bingo which both share Play’n GO’s commitment to socially responsible gaming, will continue under the new ownership.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “At Play’n GO, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of what a supplier can achieve, and this acquisition of Proactive Gaming will allow us to enter new verticals and build on our existing customer base.

“Proactive Gaming share our omni-channel outlook and development expertise, which we believe will ensure a smooth transition into our pioneering brand as we enter 2018.

“We’ll be very happy to demonstrate at ICE 2018 how our expanded product range and back-office capabilities can appeal to those in regulated markets looking for a diverse gaming offering.”

Pål Burman, Proactive Gaming, said: “Play’n GO have been pioneering in the casino sector for years and we’re delighted to become a part of their organisation.

“Although in different gaming verticals, we have the same high standards when it comes to new product development and this will help us grow more than the sum of our parts in the coming years.”

Play’n GO will showcase its new product verticals on stand N3-460 at ICE 2018, with delegates able to see how its expanded expertise and gaming provision can benefit both online and land-based casino operations.

