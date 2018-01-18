Microgaming strengthens brand partnership with Playboy on new online slot for 2018

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming is adding another branded title to its portfolio with Playboy™ Gold. The new title joins Playboy’s enormously popular original Playboy online slot which launched five years ago, as well as the revolutionary Playboy Live Dealer, the industry’s first branded Live Dealer studio.

Microgaming is extending the brand partnership with a new online slot, Playboy Gold. The game delivers a new 6-reel slot format with a host of base game and bonus features to keep players entertained, while embracing the iconic and global brand to the fullest. The game is launching 7 March 2018.

Playboy Gold has been developed by Triple Edge Studios, a new independent studio that is providing exclusive content to Microgaming. Officially launching at ICE in February, the studio will be creating original, high quality games which will be available exclusively to Microgaming and Quickfire operators.

“For decades, gaming has been one of the most popular and iconic parts of the Playboy Lifestyle,” said Valerie Golson, Playboy’s Senior Vice President of Gaming and Location Based Entertainment. “From our successful Playboy Clubs and Casinos and land-based games to our VIP player events and our online gaming properties, Playboy’s unique and exciting take on the world of gaming have been some of the most successful in the industry. We’re thrilled to be working with Microgaming to expand our partnership and introduce a new gaming experience for players around the world.”

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “To work with Playboy again has been a real pleasure. They are one of the most recognised and popular consumer brands in the world and Triple Edge Studios has worked tirelessly to bring the brand to life in Playboy Gold. The game is hosted by Playmates Raquel and Audrey and delivers non-stop action. We are excited for the game’s launch and to be unveiling the title at the industry’s biggest trade show!”

You can learn more about Microgaming, Playboy Gold and Triple Edge Studios at ICE Totally Gaming 2018, 6 – 8 February, at ExCeL London, Stand N5-220.

© 2018 Playboy Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved

