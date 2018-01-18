PRESS RELEASES

Coming to ICE this year, Booming Games will present their new flagship release in addition to their renowned portfolio of beloved titles and a taster of the company’s future developments.

Pushing the boundaries of what a slot can really do, Golden Royals possesses exceptional performance, inventive features, and pioneering gameplay that puts it on track to truly become the king of all slots!

Dressed in an eclectic colour palette, Golden Royals presents a mesmerising bounty of wealth along with unrivalled graphics that ensure symbols pop from the screen. Based on a pack of cards, the kings, queens, and jacks are all adorned in their most lavish regalia. Sitting upon the gold filigree bordered game board it is clear they have been designed with some painstaking attention to detail. Booming Games have furthermore raised the bar when it comes to the animations, which glisten and shimmer, awarding plenty of pomp and circumstance for every win.

Far from resting on their laurels, Booming Games has created some innovative features that make the gameplay all the more beguiling. First is the Kings on the Corners feature which awards a very special payout if king symbols are achieved in 3 or 4 of the corners. Next, the Random Wild Multipliers that multiply wins they help form by either x2 or x3 and during Free Spins by x2, x3, x5 or x7. Free Spins are achieved with the 3 or more Scatter symbols and the number awarded varies depending on how many Scatter symbols are achieved.

Booming Games will showcase Golden Royals on mobile and desktop devices. Come by their stand at ICE to enjoy a drink from the Bitcoin Bar, give Golden Royals a spin, and be enchanted by their royal magician and queenly hostesses.

Booming Games can be found at stand N3-336.

Comments