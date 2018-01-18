Betstudios to unveil new mobile betting platform at ICE 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Enhanced system sets new standards in intuitive design and customer UX

18 January 2018 – Malta (Press Release): Betstudios has announced the launch of its new adaptive mobile betting platform, and will showcase the system at next month’s ICE Totally Gaming event in London.

The Malta-based software provider has completed a comprehensive renewal of its platform, with particular focus on making it more intuitive and flowing for punters.

The casino lobby and sports betting sections have been revamped with enhanced UX through a design that reflects the changing way people perceive and use mobile devices.

As well as introducing a new retail version of its sports betting application, Betstudios will be unveiling its latest live betting module in London.

Andre Genovese, Betstudios’ Managing Director, says: “Our modern architecture brings a lot of flexibility which is hard to find anywhere else.

“Our main target is for Betstudios to become a household name in the provision of sportsbook and gaming platforms as we know we have a competitive and complete product.

“ICE is a great opportunity for us to get together with our peers and encourage them to experience our products and how they have evolved since last year.

“We are trying to attract businesses that are looking for personal attention and the ability to make use of a software products that is tailor-made for their needs.”

Since last year’s ICE Totally Gaming, Betstudios has reached a number of new landmarks:

• Having recently added 12 new providers to its gaming platform, Betstudios now offers more than 1,200 casino, live and virtual games. It has most recently partnered with content developer Playson and integrated Betradar’s Virtuals product.

• Betstudios is currently finalising certification in Colombia as it consolidates its expansion in South America. It is also close to completing the same procedure with the gaming authorities in Portugal and Serbia.

Genovese added: “2017 was a year of success, were we witnessed a growth that exceeded our plans.

“Over the last 12 months we have teamed up with a number of resellers in strong emerging markets, allowing us to adapt further our product to different parts of the world.

“In 2018 we will continue certifying our product in different jurisdictions, giving our customers a broad range of licensing options, whilst adding more content to our games portfolio.”

Betstudios will be exhibiting on stand S2-353 at ICE Totally Gaming 2018 from February 6-8

Contact

André Genovese, Managing Director

E: info@betdtusios.com

W: www.betstudios.com

T: @betstudios

About Betstudios

Betstudios was founded in 2015 and is based in Pietà, Malta. It offers a comprehensive sportsbook solution and a gaming platform that handles player management functions. The software provider focuses on flexibility, scalability and performance, enabling it to offer cutting edge products that hand its customers a competitive advantage.

