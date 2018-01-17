Pokerstars Festival London sets £500,000 main event guarantee this January

PRESS RELEASES

Three PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship Platinum Passes worth $30,000 each also to be won

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 17, 2018 – PokerStars Festival London returns to The Hippodrome Casino in London’s West End from January 22-28, 2018. The event is the first PokerStars Festival stop of the year with many more yet to be confirmed across Europe.

POKERSTARS FESTIVAL LONDON SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

PokerStars Festival London boasts a seven-day schedule consisting of 10 tournaments, including the £500,000 guaranteed PokerStars Festival Main Event (£990 buy-in, January 24-28). Schedule highlights are as follows:

• PokerStars Festival Main Event: January 24-28, 2018 – £990 – (£500,000 guaranteed)

• Super Deep Stack: January 22-24, 2018 – £170

• PokerStars Festival High Roller: January 23-24, 2018 – £2,200

• London Cup: January, 27-28, 2018 – £330

• PL Omaha Double Chance: January 28, 2018 – £220

Team PokerStars Pro Jake Cody will be among hundreds of hopefuls keen to make their mark at the Festival’s various poker tournaments. “I’m really looking forward to the festival in London. It’s not often I get to roll out of my own bed to go and play a big PokerStars event with friends,” said Cody. “Players can expect a great atmosphere and schedule. Plus, there are three free $30,000 PSPC tickets to be won throughout the event!”

PICK UP A PLATINUM PASS

PokerStars Live’s next big giveaway will be during PokerStars Festival London, where three Platinum Pass packages to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) at the PCA in 2019 are up for grabs. The packages will be awarded to the winners of the PokerStars Festival London Main Event, High Roller and London Cup events. Who will be next to join the Platinum Pass Winners Club?

SPIN YOUR WAY TO LIVE POKER IN LONDON

Players can win their entry to the £500,000 guaranteed Main Event through special edition $11 (€15 on pokerstars.fr) Spin & Go tournaments, which run until January 19. Each Spin & Go package is worth approximately $3,100/€2,610, and includes entry to the Main Event, five nights’ five star accommodation for two at the Radisson Blu Edwardian and $365 / €310 for travel expenses.

Players can also turn a small investment into a big win through a wide range of satellites currently running online at PokerStars. Last year, 23-year-old law student Rehman Kassam from London played a live £120 PokerStars satellite and took home the Main Event first prize of £89,320, the largest win of his poker career.

Full details about PokerStars Festival London 2018 and its schedule can be found on the PokerStars Live website here. Further information can also be found on the PokerStarsBlog.

NEW STOPS ADDED TO POKERSTARS LIVE 2018 SCHEDULE

New PokerStars Live events have been added to 2018 PokerStarsLive calendar. Players will now have the chance to play in the following PokerStars-sponsored live events:

• PokerStars Festival London – January 22 – 28, 2018

• Macau Poker Cup 28 – January 26 – February 11, 2018

• PokerStars MEGASTACK London – February 23 – 25, 2018 (New Addition)

• LAPT Chile – March 8 – 13, 2018

• PokerStars MEGASTACK Sanremo – March 12 – 18, 2018 (New Addition)

• APPT Macau – March 14 – 25, 2018

• EPT Sochi – March 20 – 29, 2018

• APPT Korea – April 6 – 15, 2018 (New Addition)

• PokerStars And Monte-Carlo© Casino EPT – April 24 – May 4, 2018

• Manila Megastack – April 27 – May 6, 2018 (New Addition)

• EPT Barcelona – August 21 – September 2, 2018

