Golden Nugget casinos launches one of a kind, enhanced loyalty program

24K Select Club Members Now Accumulate Comps at Five Casinos and can use them at over 600 Landry’s, Inc. Restaurants Nationwide.

Houston, TX (January 17, 2018) – Today Golden Nugget Casinos announced that 24K Select Club members across its five casinos in Las Vegas, Laughlin, Atlantic City, Biloxi and Lake Charles, can now earn Comp Dollars and Tier Credits in one account, and redeem Comp Dollars across any of its casinos and over 600 restaurants coast-to-coast. As Comp Dollars and Tier Credits accumulate in a centralized account, members will be able to earn rewards and qualify for higher tiers faster than ever. Each tier level includes more benefits, access and rewards. Members earn Comp Dollars and Tier Credits by playing slot machines or table games.

24k Select Club is the only casino loyalty program that offers its members the freedom and convenience of earning comps at the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel location they prefer to play, and letting them redeem them at the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, at any Landry’s location at home or anywhere throughout the country. With the vast selection of brands–from casual dining at Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Claim Jumper Restaurants and Rainforest Cafe to the fabulous waterfront locations of Chart House, the unique Aquarium Restaurants and fine dining options like Mastro’s Restaurants, Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire Seafood Room and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, this program enables its members to enjoy a variety of dining, entertainment, hospitality and gaming experiences across the county like no other.

Plus, 24K Select Club members can now view their casino account on the go! Members who download the Golden Nugget Mobile App will have 24/7 access to view their Comp Dollars, Tier Credits, Slot Point balance, Tier Level status, special offers across all Golden Nugget Casinos and receive mobile-only bonus. Easy, one-touch access to promotion and event details have never been easier.

“Now we can recognize our casino guests for their loyalty across our gaming properties and reward them better than ever. No other casino company in the world can offer the breadth of options that we can,” said Tilman Fertitta, sole owner and CEO of Landry’s, Inc. “This is truly a one-of-a-kind program. Where else can you play slots in Las Vegas and redeem comps at your favorite restaurant in your hometown?”

To become a 24K Select Club member stop by one of five Golden Nugget locations to sign up. Download the Golden Nugget Mobile App with Google Play or the Apple App Store. For more information and complete details, please visit www.goldennugget.com.

About Golden Nugget

Atlantic City – The Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina is located on Frank S. Farley Marina is a premier resort destination, offering guests 716 luxury guest rooms and suites. The entire property takes on a fresh, modern look and includes a high-energy casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, and poker room, as well as a legal online casino within the state of New Jersey through GoldenNuggetCasino.com and its iOS and Android mobile applications. The online casino was voted North America’s iGaming Operator of the Year and offers more than 400 casino games. Golden Nugget also offers nightly entertainment, bars and lounges, stylish retail offerings, as well as Landry’s signature world-class restaurants such as Chart House and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse; a luxury six million dollar spa and salon; H20 poolside lounge; and Atlantic City’s ultimate nightlife experience, Haven Nightclub.

Biloxi – Golden Nugget Biloxi is located on the Gulf of Mexico, is a premier resort destination, offering guests more than 700 rooms and suites. The entire property recently underwent a $100 million renovation taking on a fresh, modern look which includes a high-energy casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, and poker room; live entertainment, new bars and lounge, a stunning pool with swim-up bar and poolside blackjack, as well as Landry’s signature world-class restaurants such as Morton’s The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Michael Patrick’s Sports Bar and Grill, and Lillie’s Asian Cuisine. Golden Nugget has further introduced first-class accommodations, exquisite dining options and fun-filled entertainment venues unlike anything else available in Biloxi.

Lake Charles – Golden Nugget Lake Charles is located only two hours from Houston, Texas, features 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and suites; three Villa Suites; an 18-hole championship golf course; extensive retail options; an 18,000 square foot ballroom; 30,000 square feet of meeting space; a one-of-a-kind pool and lazy river; private beach front and marina; and a number of Landry’s signature restaurants including Saltgrass Steak House, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Grotto Ristorante, Landry’s Seafood House and more. An innovative casino floor featuring more than 75 table games, a state-of-the-art poker room, and 1,600 of the world’s newest slot machines redefines the gaming experience across the industry.

Las Vegas – The Golden Nugget Las Vegas is the most luxurious resort on the Fremont Street Experience and consistently receives critical acclaim for exceeding customer expectations. The Golden Nugget offers more than 2,400 deluxe guestrooms and suites; a high-energy casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, race and sports book, and poker room; world-class restaurants such as Chart House, Grotto Italian Ristorante, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Claim Jumper and Cadillac Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar; a luxury spa and salon; and The Tank, a year-round outdoor swimming pool complete with a 200,000 gallon, live shark aquarium and the H20 poolside lounge.

Laughlin – Golden Nugget Laughlin is an intimate, newly-renovated 300-room resort located on the banks of the Colorado River in Laughlin, Nevada, 90-miles southeast of Las Vegas. The casino features slot and video poker machines which includes progressive-play machines, table games including blackjack, craps, roulette, and three-card poker, Pai Gow, keno, and a complete race and sports book, which is linked to the Golden Nugget Las Vegas for the most up-to-the-minute betting lines. Golden Nugget Laughlin’s restaurants include Claim Jumper, Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. featuring an outdoor deck on the Colorado River, Starbucks and the 24-hour Deli. While there, check out the gorgeous pool and cabanas with stunning, scenic views of the Colorado. The Golden Nugget Laughlin also boasts the Gold Diggers Night Club, a classically themed hotspot just off the atrium, known by local residents and visitors alike as the hottest lounge along the Colorado River for dancing and live entertainment.

About Fertitta Entertainment

Fertitta Entertainment is recognized as a world leader in the dining, hospitality, entertainment and gaming industries. Fertitta Entertainment, solely owned by Chairman and CEO Tilman Fertitta, owns the restaurant giant Landry’s, Inc., the Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels and the NBA Houston Rockets. Its restaurant and entertainment company, Landry’s, operates more than 600 properties in 36 states and owns a number of international locations and is also one of the nation’s largest employers with more than 60,000 employees. The Company owns and operates a signature collection of eateries, as well more than 50 different restaurant brands and award winning concepts. The Signature Group includes some of the world’s premier fine dining concepts, such as Mastro’s Steakhouse and Ocean Club, Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire, Vic & Anthony’s, Brenner’s Steakhouse, Grotto, Atlantic Grill, La Griglia and Willie G’s; while the multi-unit restaurant brands include such well known favorites as Chart House, Landry’s Seafood House, Rainforest Cafe, Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Claim Jumper, Mitchell’s Fish Market, Dos Caminos, Bill’s Bar & Burger and Joe’s Crab Shack and McCormick & Schmick’s. Additionally, the company owns 50% of Catch – one of Los Angeles’ and New York’s most popular restaurants. Fertitta Entertainment also owns and operates numerous gaming, hospitality and entertainment venues, including the iconic Golden Nugget Casino and Hotel brand which has 5 locations throughout the United States, including Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Biloxi, Mississippi and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Fertitta Entertainment also launched into the online internet gaming world in the state of New Jersey with GoldenNuggetCasino.com. In the Houston/Galveston area, it owns the award winning San Luis Resort, The Westin Houston Downtown and several other award-winning regional hotels. The Company’s entertainment destinations include the Historic Pleasure Pier, The Kemah Boardwalk, Downtown Aquarium Denver and Houston and Tower of Americas in San Antonio which are all featured on the Forbes, Travel Channel or USA Today’s top five lists of attractions.

