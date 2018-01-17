Extreme Live Gaming partners with the iForium Casino platform

PRESS RELEASES

Extreme Live Gaming, part of the NOVOMATIC Group, has once more extended its reach and reinforced its provision of content to its clients and the Live Dealer sector by partnering with iForium on its Gameflex platform for the provision of its Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat games.

Utilising this patented extraordinary technology Extreme has combined its unique and innovative interface with the established Novomatic heritage to provide its Operators across the globe with a unique and exclusive games.

Extreme Live Gaming’s founder and CEO Darwyn Palenzuela, commented: “I am delighted that we have added iForium as a Platform partner. Extreme’s aim is to deliver our key difference of Extraordinary technology, Expert dealers and Extra personal service to the industry and it’s customers. In partnering with iForium we can take a further huge step in achieving this through their quality and distribution capabilities”

Phil Parry, Iforium CEO, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Extreme Live Gaming to our Gameflex platform. They offer an exceptional product which I’m confident will be widely adopted by our operators. The addition of Extreme Live Gaming will complement our already strong live dealer vertical and it will bring further diversification to the content available within Gameflex.”

About Extreme Live Gaming:

Extreme Live Gaming became part of the NOVOMATIC Group of Companies in 2014. The company was originally founded in 2013 with the ambitious brief of taking live casino gaming to a whole new dimension of competition and entertainment. Through this acquisition NOVOMATIC UK has set down a bold new marker in the online live casino space with the aim of delivering the ultimate world class gaming experience. The Extreme Live Gaming portable platform delivers a distinctive and intuitive casino experience to players straight from their portable device.

About NOVOMATIC:

The NOVOMATIC Group is one of the biggest international producers and operators of gaming technologies and employs more than 24,000 staff worldwide. Founded by entrepreneur Professor Johann F. Graf in 1980, the Group has locations in more than 50 countries and exports high-tech electronic gaming equipment and solutions to 80 countries. The Group operates more than 235,000 gaming terminals in its some 1,600 plus gaming operations as well as via rental concepts. Through its numerous international subsidiaries the NOVOMATIC Group is fully active in all segments of the gaming industry and thus offers a diversified omni-channel product portfolio to its partners and clients around the world. This product range includes land based gaming products and services, management systems and cash management, online/mobile and social gaming solutions as well as lottery and sports betting solutions together with a range of sophisticated ancillary products and services.

About iForium:

Founded in 2006, Iforium is a multi-award winning software development company focused on providing the next generation of flexible gaming solutions.

Gameflex is Iforium’s innovative casino aggregation and seamless bonusing platform. It combines over 5,000 games from 50+ gaming vendors and is available to multi-channel operators via a single and seamless API integration.

iForium are the proud recipient of the EGR B2B IT Supplier of the Year Award 2015 and CEEGC Casino Award 2017. Iforium are licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and by ONJN in Romania.

For more information please visit www.iforium.com

