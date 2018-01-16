Playtech launches Omni-channel Clover Rollover into 128 Gala Bingo clubs

PRESS RELEASES

Best-performing online bingo slot game first-of-many to enter retail following group-wide development

London: January 16th, 2018 – Playtech, the world’s leading Omni-channel gaming software, systems and services supplier, has launched its iconic Clover Rollover game across 128 Gala Bingo UK-wide retail sites.

Clover Rollover is a five-reel, five-payline slot boasting colourful graphics and a timeless Irish-luck theme. The iconic game is instantly recognisable in the online bingo world, having enjoyed more than a decade as Playtech’s top performing bingo slot.

The development of the game into retail further showcases the strength and breadth of Playtech’s pioneering Playtech ONE Omni-channel strategy, supported by close collaboration between the supplier’s best-in-class, UK-based bingo and retail divisions including Playtech Bingo, ECM and Psiclone Games.

As a result, Clover Rollover is now available to play online, in retail and on mobile, delivering the same flawless gaming experience no matter where, when or on whatever device a player chooses.

To cater to the requirements of different licensees, Playtech has developed both Category B3 and Category C game versions for retail clubs to distribute. Within days of initial launch in Gala Bingo retail sites, both versions of the game are already proving incredibly successful among the land-based audience.

As the industry’s leading Omni-channel bingo network, software and games provider, Playtech delivers best-performing Omni-channel retail favourites mirrored both online and on mobile.

Clover Rollover is the first-of-many popular titles to make the transition from Playtech’s leading portfolio of dynamic online bingo slots to retail, ensuring players can access and enjoy their favourite bingo games, anywhere, anytime and on any device.

Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch one of our most popular and iconic online bingo slots into Gala Bingo’s retail estate, as part of our continued commitment to seamless Omni-channel gaming.

“This is just the beginning. Clover Rollover is the first online bingo title to migrate to retail and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Playtech bingo and one that we are certain will be hugely popular with our licensees and their players.”

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier and partners with many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

www.playtech.com

For further information, contact:

Playtech plc

Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer

c/o Buchanan Communications

James Newman, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)1624 645954

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell

Comments