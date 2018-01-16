Deco Diamonds live in January

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming is ringing in the New Year with a gem-filled new game.

Developed by Just For The Win (JFTW) and available exclusively to Microgaming, Deco Diamonds is a five reel, nine payline classic online slot.

The game features a re-spin mode triggered by two, three or four Deco Diamonds wild symbols. During which the wilds lock in place and re-spins are awarded until no further Deco Diamonds symbols appear or the bonus wheel is launched.

When players get three or more Deco Diamond symbols, a three-tiered bonus wheel is triggered with a 1,000x bet maximum win. Three Deco Diamonds symbols award the silver level, four symbols award the gold level and finally five symbols award the diamond level. Once the wheel stops, the prize on the indicated tile is awarded. When the wheel stops on the level up tile, players progress to the next level.

Tiger Holmgren, Chief Product Officer at Just For The Win, comments: “Just For The Win is excited to offer the quintessential “wheels and reels” video slot wrapped in an Art Deco package. The Deco Diamond experience is designed to target a variety of players who enjoy high volatility gaming. Designing the game this way provides a distinct type of gameplay, different from other JFTW games on offer. We always aim to provide operators and players with a range of experiences.”

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “Following the success of Lucky Links and Goldwyn’s Fairies, we’re excited to be releasing another exclusive game from Just For The Win. Bringing a classic casino feel with exciting features, we believe it will be a great addition to an operators’ portfolio and players will enjoy the thrill that the high volatility action provides.”

Deco Diamonds goes live to operators on 17 January 2018. Check out the gameplay video here.

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

+44 1624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Microgaming

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

Comments