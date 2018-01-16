BetConstruct goes live with Jokerbet.es in Spain

PRESS RELEASES

January 16, London, UK: Award-winning technology provider BetConstruct has announced an agreement to provide its market-leading sports betting service to newly regulated Spanish online operator jokerbet.es.

The new agreement includes Jokerbet integrating the BetConstruct Sportsbook onto its gaming platform with full access to its pre-match and comprehensive live betting coverage. Jokerbet.es’s customers will have access to wagering options on up to 30,000 live events per month.

Vigen Badalyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at BetConstruct commented: “BetConstruct have been active in European regulated markets for some time now, and we are delighted to have gone live with an established retail focused company in Grupo Veramatic embarking online with Spanish regulated jokerbet.es. This agreement will allow Jokerbet to offer up to 30,000 live events per month through the BetConstruct sports betting solution and will give the company plenty of time to prepare for the World Cup this coming summer.”

Jorge Justicia, Director of Online at Grupo Veramatic added: “We have been very busy over the past year working tirelessly on regulatory and product requirements for the Spanish market, and deciding on a sports betting supplier for this was no easy task. We are confident that we have chosen the best in BetConstruct and look forward to growing exponentially in the Spanish market with our unique and comprehensive offer.”

About Grupo Veramatic

JOKERBET.es is the online gaming brand of Grupo Veramatic, one of the largest land-based gaming operators in Spain, with more than 140 gaming halls and sports betting corners around Spain.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centres in 15 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of market-leading products and services, including Sportsbook, eSports, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Betting Shop Solutions, RNG Casino Suite, Live Dealer Casino and VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more.

Comments