Videoslots announces partnership with Iron Dog Studio

15th January, 2018 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com has agreed a partnership with Iron Dog Studio, a subsidiary of the 1X2 Network, to supply a range of its slots titles.

A selection of Iron Dog’s popular games, including Blood Queen, Cherry Blast and Neon Jungle, are now live on Videoslots.com, with plans already in place to add further titles, such as its flagship release for Q1 Rainbow WildsTM.

Videoslots continue to lead the market in gaming content, with more than 2,000 slots and table games currently available to its customers, and the Iron Dog deal will add further quality to this in the coming months.

Daniel Hansen, CPO at Videoslots, said: “This partnership will see Videoslots further cement its position as the leading online casino, boasting the widest variety and best games on the market.

“Iron Dog Studios have consistently produced premium slots titles which showcase detailed graphics and enjoyable gameplay, and the next few months will see us add more of their slots to our ever-expanding gaming content.”

Kevin Reid, CCO of the 1X2 Network, said: “Videoslots are yet another top tier casino operator to put faith in our exciting gaming content.

“There has been a real sense of achievement among the Iron Dog Studios team in signing-off this partnership, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with Videoslots for years to come.”

Videoslots is set for its biggest year on record, with numerous supplier deals in the process of being finalised and new products to be launched.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,000 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It was the winner of Best Casino at the 2015 and 2016 Casinomeister Awards, Best Gaming Experience and Best Casino Manager at the 2016 Casinomeister Awards, and Best Slots Operator at the 2017 International Gaming Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

About Iron Dog Studio

Founded in 2017, Iron Dog is part of the 1X2 NETWORK which grew from the distribution created from sister brand 1X2gaming. Iron Dog Studio is one of the newest slots brands in the industry, but has a large footprint since its inception. Licenced in the UK, the brand has unique and innovative content in both slots and table game verticals, the brand always attempts to bring something unique to the industry.

For more information or to demo the games please visit http://irondogstudio.com/#/

