Gary Platt brings new definition to European Elegance at ICE 2018

New Styles of World’s Most Comfortable Chairs on Display on Stand #S5-200

RENO, Nev. (January 12, 2018) – Gary Platt Manufacturing will bring a new definition to the phrase “European elegance” at ICE 2018. Gary Platt will be on stand #S5-200, where the company will celebrate its 20th anniversary by bringing the gifts of incredible style and unsurpassed comfort to casinos worldwide.

Gary Platt has the largest casino seating footprint in North America, and now the company is poised to make a major push into the European market, through a combination of direct sales and a network of leading distributors, and that push begins in grand style at ICE.

“For 20 years, Gary Platt has earned a global reputation for custom-designing and hand-manufacturing seating exclusively for casinos including slots, table games, poker, bar-top, and bingo. By specializing in casino seating, Gary Platt has become the recognized global leader in performance seating by casino customers and casino management. Now at ICE we are thrilled to present three new styles that up the ante in design and comfort,” said Gary Platt Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joshua Corrick.

Gary Platt will display multiple new and innovative ergonomic chair concepts. Leading the way is the new Monaco style. Its patent-pending design and razor-sharp details bring a new meaning to unsurpassed comfort and help to increase time-on-device while also delivering a chic sensibility worthy of the name Monaco.

Also showing are the playfully curvy Sonoma and the elegantly lined Lugano. The new chairs are designed for casino applications and molded to the perfect density to ensure lasting comfort and elasticity.

Like all of Gary Platt’s new styles, each chair in Gary Platt’s line is created with a unique proprietary injection-molded blend of foam made exclusively for the company. Gary Platt’s entire line of modern chair styles feature advanced ergonomics that provide built-in lumbar support and various contours to fit the human form, right down to Gary Platt’s unique waterfall front seat edge that relieves stress on the player’s legs.

Further, each Gary Platt chair is designed with unrivaled attention to detail, using only the highest quality materials, inside and out. Every detail is considered and planned to deliver a carefully crafted experience.

About Gary Platt Manufacturing

For more than 20 years, Gary Platt Manufacturing has been the world’s leading provider of performance casino seating. The design team has more than 50 years of experience in providing products with unsurpassed comfort and excellence. Gary Platt produces premium seating for casinos on five continents and creates chairs for slots, table games, poker, bar-top, and bingo. For more information, visit Gary Platt at www.garyplatt.com.

