Betting on Football 2018 takes shape with new speakers and exhibitors

Leading speakers from across the industry have signed up to Betting on Football 2018 (20-23 March), while 70% of the exhibition space at Stamford Bridge has already been sold.

The list of confirmed speakers includes Snaitech CEO Fabio Schiavolin, Danske Spil CEO Niels Erik Folmann, Mr Green CEO Jesper Kärrbrink, Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith, Veikkaus Senior Vice President Jari Vahanen, Better Collective CEO Jesper Soegaard, OPTIMA CEO Jacob Lopez Curciel, Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo and Matt Scarrott, Director of Sportsbook & VIP at BetVictor.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available for #bofcon2018, the fifth edition of the largest international f ootball and betting trade conference, while the 25% discount on individual tickets will run until Monday 19 January.

This year’s conference agenda has been deliberately shaped around this year’s World Cup, with a full day’s track covering key topics such as engaging customers in a live environment, standing out in the social media battleground and preparing for ‘Life beyond the bonus’.

The World Cup and beyond is one of three main tracks on the first full day (21 March) alongside Betting on Innovation, a series of presentations by companies bringing an innovative product to market, and Global Market Profiles, as Betting on Football underlines its international appeal by delivering updates around seven of the biggest sports betting jurisdictions, including the new window of licensing opportunity in Spain, the move towards legalised sports betting in the US and preparing for a World Cup-free summer in Italy.

The second full day (22 March) will feature a Leadership track exploring the philosophy of gambling, the value of investment and the influence of ‘designer bets’, while the Customer Journey track will be on hand to discuss bridging the conversion gap, cross-selling to football punters, building the perfect customer environment and striking a balance between a smooth and safe registration process.

In addition to the five main tracks, SBC Events will also launch three specialist forums – The Affiliate Insider Bootcamp, Esports Insider Super Forum and SBC Sponsorship Forum, all of which double up as stand alone events and individual tracks as part of the wider Betting on Football conference agenda.

The Affiliate Insider Bootcamp will deliver content ranging from digital marketing hacks to the latest innovative technologies, while the Esports Insider Super Forum will feature six panels and workshops focused on the challenges that exist within the worlds of traditional sports and esports.

Meanwhile, the invite-only SBC Sponsorship Forum, managed by former AC Milan Chief Commercial Officer Jaap Kalma, has been designed to bring football clubs and betting brands together to discuss opportunities in football. Nielsen Sports, a leading provider of analytics and insights within the sports industry, has already confirmed its participation in the forum through Managing Director Marco Nazzari.

Kärrbrink said: “SBC Events are here to stay. Great networking and seminar focus. With focus on sports betting the exhibition was also very targeted and you basically found something interesting in every booth. Also very impressed with the high number of attendees making it possible to have a lot of productive meetings in just two days.”

Schiavolin added: “It’s almost five years that we’ve been choosing to attend and speak at Betting on Football. We like the way SBC has been organising this event. We like the audience, and it’s a good opportunity to exploit the conference to network and talk about our experiences. We also like the choice of Stamford Bridge, which is a good way to confirm the relationship between betting and football.”

