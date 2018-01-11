Sporting Solutions announces pricing partnership with Svenska Spel

PRESS RELEASES

11th January, 2017 – Award-winning sportsbook and lottery supplier Sporting Solutions, part of the Sporting Group, has today begun to supply Swedish lottery Svenska Spel with its outsourced pricing services (OPS).

Sporting Solutions saw off numerous sportsbook suppliers to win the competitive public procurement, and has entered into a partnership which runs for an initial year, with Svenska Spel holding an option for a further year.

The deal will see Sporting Solutions supply pre-match and in-play pricing across various core sports for the Swedish market, including tennis, soccer, American football and ice hockey, amongst others.

Sporting Solutions’ OPS combines best-of-breed algorithms, official data and longstanding trading heritage to deliver margin enhancing pricing across 25+ sports.

Svenska Spel will also benefit from Sporting Solutions’ ‘self-trade’ technology, allowing them to leverage their traders’ local expertise to differentiate effectively against generic white-label and private operator offerings.

Simon Trim, CEO of Sporting Group, said: “Svenska Spel are one of the most established names in lottery sports betting with a very strong customer base, and we are very proud to announce them as our latest lottery partner.

With the help of our pricing and trading services they will be better able to compete with private operators in their liberalising domestic market. Their ability to use our software to pool further resources into local sports will increase differentiation, drive acquisition and help maintain their position as a market leader.

We look forward to forging a successful partnership with Svenska Spel and to expanding our services in the Nordic region.”

Fredrik Wastenson, Vice President Products and Services at Svenska Spel, said: “We committed to a competitive procurement process in 2017 to attract a sportsbook supplier able to provide us with expansive content, accurate pricing and strong heritage in the industry, and we’re confident Sporting Solutions can deliver on all three.

“Having seen their trading solutions first hand, it’s clear they’re built on decades of experience delivering profitable models across numerous sports. We look forward to leveraging this, in partnership with our own trading team, to deliver the sportsbook our customers deserve.”

The Sporting Group is licensed by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority, putting it in the unique position of having the strongest financial probity alongside market-leading commercial success.

It has also recently launched its revolutionary RMS product, which empowers lotteries and private operators to differentiate their offerings with Sporting Solutions managing pricing, trading, automated risk management and back-office operations.

Sporting Solutions is the B2B division of the UK’s widely respected Sporting Group. Alongside market-leading pricing, data and software solutions, its partners benefit from deep trading expertise not available elsewhere in the outsourced market. It is a partner to 40+ operators in regulated jurisdictions, the majority of which are either lottery or Tier 1 & 2 operators.

While Sporting Solutions is global in outlook, with partners from Europe to Australia, it is focussed on supporting partners to be leaders in their local markets. Rather than providing a “one size fits all” solution; it works with partners to fulfil their specific needs, based on an intrinsic understanding pricing, trading and risk management.

