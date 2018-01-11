Quickspin teams up with Interwetten

PRESS RELEASES

Leading supplier signs agreement with sportsbook pioneer

Stockholm, 11th January 2018 – Swedish slots specialist Quickspin, a Playtech Group company, has announced a deal to deliver their full portfolio of games to leading sportsbook Interwetten.

The agreement with the Malta-licensed operator will further elevate Quickspin’s profile among players and extend its international reach, particularly in German-speaking countries.

Interwetten customers will shortly be able to enjoy a host of immersive games, including recent releases Mayana, Mighty Arthur, and Sakura Fortune. These all come with the supplier’s Achievements Engine gamification features.

Quickspin CEO Daniel Lindberg said Interwetten’s footprint and heritage provided a “fantastic validation” of Quickspin’s recent growth, with games set to go live on the casino tab in early 2018.

He added: “We’ve always viewed Interwetten as the gateway to the Germanic-speaking countries, so to sign this deal for their players to now access all our slots is very pleasing.

“Their history and track record in second to none in these territories, so we’re naturally thrilled to be joining forces with them.”

Werner Becher, Speaker of the Board at Interwetten, said: “The demand for superior slots has grown exponentially of late, and we’ve been looking to boost our offering in this space.

“Choosing Quickspin to provide their suite of games seemed a shoo-in for us, with their reputation for quantity without sacrificing quality firmly established in the industry.”

For more information about this press release please contact Square in the Air on 00 44 203 586827 or enquiries@squareintheair.com For more information about Quickspin please contact Daniel Lindberg on daniel.lindberg@quickspin.com or 0046 709 676768

About Quickspin

Quickspin is a Swedish game studio developing innovative video slots for real money online gambling and free to play social markets. The aim of our 60-strong team of gaming industry veterans is to cause a market-changing shift in quality and innovation by creating the kind of games that we as players would love to play. Quickspin games are integrated with our customers’ casino through our own platform which includes ground breaking promotional tools to help attract and retain players.

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

www.playtech.com

About Interwetten

Betting is our sport.

Interwetten offers the best online entertainment, with around 1.6 million customers from over 200 countries and a betting revenue of about 1.2 billion euros. In addition to classic sports betting the portfolio of Interwetten is complemented by a comprehensive live betting offer, casino, live casinos and a variety of exciting games.

This company was originally founded in Vienna in 1990 as a sports betting provider, and has been online with the website www.interwetten.com for over 20 years. Interwettendistributes more than 95 percent of its revenue to its customers as profits.

The founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association has been licensed in Malta by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) since 2005. Interwetten has also successfully completed licensing procedures in Italy, Spain, Schleswig-Holstein (Germany) and Ireland. In Germany, Interwetten has applied for a nationwide sports betting concession. The concession procedures have not been completed yet.

