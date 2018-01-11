PDC hits the double with Sportradar for darts data and streams

PRESS RELEASES

Following this month’s hugely successful World Championship, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and long-standing partners Sportradar have renewed their multi-faceted cooperation that will see the leader in sports data and content continuing in their role as official data and live media rights partner to the biggest darts competitions in the calendar.

On the data side, Sportradar, who have worked with the PDC since 2011, will renew its official data partnership across all PDC events for a further five years until the end of 2022 and will distribute official data to the betting industry exclusively, while distributing data to the media industry on a non-exclusive basis.

On the audiovisual side, Sportradar will hold the exclusive live rights for over 700 m atches each year, spread across the World Series of Darts (WSOD) and the European Tour (ET) extending the existing deal for an additional 4 years also through to the end of 2022.

Speaking about the expanded partnership, PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said: “This year’s PDC World Championship witnessed a significant changing of the guard but we are excited with the continuity of our partnership with Sportradar. They have been by our side for over six years and we are delighted they will be with us for at least the next five. They get what we are trying to do as an organisation and as a sport, and we are delighted that we can continue working together, delivering more great content and insights to our increasing fanbase around the world!”

David Lampitt, MD at Sportradar, added: “The PDC is an ambitious organisation and their appetite for innovation matches our own. Darts continues to see phenomenal growth with a compelling World Championships further evidence of the scale of the sports attraction driven by the team at the PDC. We are proud of the role we have played in supporting that strong growth and we are excited about continuing to work with the team at the PDC to bring the best quality official darts content to our clients around the world.”

Betting operators and media companies looking to understand how they can secure and use official PDC data and/or audiovisual content should contact sales@sportradar.com to get more information.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION

The leading professional body in darts, the Professional Darts Corporation was originally founded as the World Darts Council in 1993 after a group of leading players broke away from the BDO organisation. The PDC has gone from strength to strength since, with £11 million in annual prize money now available on the PDC’s global professional circuit alongside the biggest tournaments in the sport.

Over 300,000 fans have watched PDC tournaments live in 2017, with global television reach for the sport also at an all-time high and the standard of play greater than ever.

The PDC circuit includes the series of televised events, European Tour and ProTour for professional players, alongside the second-tier Challenge Tour and the Development Tour for youth players aged 16-23.

For further information, see www.pdc.tv.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,900 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

