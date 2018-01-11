ORYX strikes content deal with iSoftBet

PRESS RELEASES

January 11th 2018 – ORYX Gaming has signed a content deal with leading online and mobile casino software provider iSoftBet. Under the new deal, ORYX Gaming will be providing its complete portfolio to iSoftBet’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

iSoftBet GAP already boasts more than 1500 games sourced from over 35 suppliers and will now gain access to ORYX’s ever-expanding library of proprietary and third-party slot, casino table games, card games, video poker and traditional games.

ORYX’s content is being integrated via iSoftBet GAP platform to enable players access to a varied portfolio of content from ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero and Patience. All content is accessible for players on mobile, tablet and desktop.

Matevz Mazij, CEO of ORYX Gaming commented: “iSoftBet works with the world’s largest and most successful e-gaming companies, so signing with them is a testament to ORYX’s position. Their target markets suit our products perfectly and we cannot wait to see their clients utilising our unique portfolio of games.”

Michael Probert, Head of Business Development at iSoftBet stated: “The inclusion of ORYX Gaming falls perfectly in line with our goal of providing our operators the best and most exciting content available on the market, we at iSoftBet are proud to be partnered with such an innovative and forward thinking company.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider for the gaming industry offering Casino, Sportsbook and Lottery solutions with a wide portfolio of proprietary and 3rd party Casino, Slot, Live dealer content, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings.

About iSoftBet

iSoftBet is an online and mobile casino games supplier, providing fun and profits to some of the world’s largest and most successful e-gaming operators. We know what our clients are looking for – and they know they can trust us to develop and deliver games which captivate and entertain, and maximise their revenue potential. Certified in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Alderney and the UK, we are skilled at meeting the strict protocol challenges of all regulatory bodies.

