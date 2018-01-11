Medialive Casino kicks off 2018 in style by opening it’s UK office in Richmond, London

PRESS RELEASES

Medialive are pleased to announce the opening of their UK office in Richmond upon Thames. Richmond has been described as “a jewel in London’s crown. Probably London’s most attractive borough, it has long been a favourite retreat for Royalty and the rich and famous.”

The office will be headed up by Medialive’s Commercial Director, Rob Wheeler.

Rob commented, “We are delighted to have secured such a fantastic office space in the heart of Richmond to support the company’s expanding business, both here in the UK, Italy and further afield internationally. Richmond fits perfectly with our brand, product positioning and focus, servicing high-end operators and players alike.

The location is spot on too, with central London only 15 minutes away by train and Heathrow Airport a short car ride away, we are ideally located to support our growing domestic and international client base. 2018 will be a pivotal year for us, get ready to hear some noise!”

Medialive’s new UK office address is ; Medialive Limited, 2nd Floor, Dome Buildings, The Quadrant, Richmond, TW9 1DT. Tel: +44 (0) 208 970 7970.

If you would like to find out more about Medialive, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

About Medialive Casino

Medialive Casino is a specialist live casino software house. We develop tailor made solutions, to integrate our live casino games in to both proprietary and third party platforms. We deliver games for both online and land based casinos, tv stations, gaming halls and betting shops.

Rob Wheeler, Commercial Director

Medialive Casino Limited

robert.wheeler@medialivecasino.com

tel: +44 (0) 208 970 7970 mobile: +44 7818704889 skype: robwheeler180

www.medialivecasino.com

